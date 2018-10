During winters we see innumerable hawkers selling Singhara or water caltrops on roads. Sometimes water caltrops are confused with water chestnuts. But they are different. However, both water chestnuts and water caltrops are tuber vegetables and have immense health benefits. Water caltrops or Singhara are grown in muddy and marshy lands in Asian regions. Singhara is rich in carbohydrate, fibre, vitamins and minerals. They are crispy and crunchy. It is usually eaten raw or sometimes cooked into various dishes to reap its benefits. Here are few of its health benefits:

They are low in calories: If you are someone who is calories conscious then these figures are something that you need to know. A 100 grams bowl of singhara has just 97 calories which is comprised of fat (0.1g), potassium (584mg), sodium (14mg), carbohydrate (24g), protein (1.4g), fiber (2g), protein (1g), calcium (1%), vitamin C (6%), vitamin B-6 (15%) and magnesium (5%).

Help to control blood pressure: Since they are high in potassium it can counter the ill-effects of sodium and lower blood pressure. In a way, they boost cardiac health too. They are also touted as heart-friendly food. They help to lowers LDL or level of bad cholesterol.

A great food to treat jaundice: They help to eliminate toxins out of the body and provide relief from jaundice. Drinking a glass of water chestnut helps in easing symptoms of nausea which is common for people suffering from jaundice.

Help to fight sleeplessness: They are a rich source of Vitamin B-6 which is known to be a mood lifter and produces neurotransmitters that are effective for stabilizing mood and reducing stress. All of this helps to fight sleeplessness and rejuvenates you.

Help regulate thyroid gland: The iodine present in them is effective in ensuring the proper functioning of thyroid gland.

Help to keep infections at bay: The presence of anti-oxidants like polyphenols and flavonoids, powers them to become an anti-viral, antibacterial, anti-cancer and anti-fungal food.

Help to keep skin and hair in good shape: They also act as natural detox and cleanse the body of all toxins and rewarding one with glowing skin and lustrous hair.