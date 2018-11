Saffron milk has an insane amount of health benefits. It can help you to enhance your well-being, strengthen your immunity and to stay in top shape. Saffron is rich in antioxidants and vitamin C and can help you to control your blood pressure too. So, just add some saffron to your milk and stay healthy and hearty. Read on to know why you should consume saffron milk.

It can help you to relieve menstrual cramps: Saffron carries antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties and drinking a warm glass of saffron milk can help you to deal with abdominal bloating and menstrual cramps. So, what are you waiting for? Just grab the glass of saffron milk now!

It can help you to enhance your memory: Do you find it difficult to remember your important appointments or meetings? Then, splendid saffron can help you to improve your concentration and memory as it has a rich compound called crocin. So, drink a glass of saffron milk regularly and boost the functioning of your brain.

It can help you to tackle depression: We are not kidding here! Saffron is loaded with carotenoids and B vitamins that increase serotonin levels and other chemicals present in your brain, which can help you to deal with depression. So, go for saffron milk today!

It can help you to get rid of your arthritis pain: Saffron has anti-inflammatory properties and having it daily can help your tissues to eliminate lactic acid and reduce the inflammation and pain caused due to arthritis.

Saffron has anti-inflammatory properties and having it daily can help your tissues to eliminate lactic acid and reduce the inflammation and pain caused due to arthritis. It is helpful for your heart: Saffron carries a compound called crocetin which can manage your cholesterol levels and keep heart diseases away. So, just incorporate saffron milk in your daily diet and say hello to good health.