Made from rice and lentils sabudana khichdi is one of the most preferred breakfasts or evening snack options commonly found in Indian households. Extremely light to eat and digest, this tasty delicacy is eaten especially during the fasting days. Made from tapioca, sabudana khichdi is a healthy and a nutritional food option. Tapioca is a good source of protein and helps in muscle building, healing, and strengthening. Sabudana can be used as a source of protein to catch up on your daily protein intake. Tapioca is also a great iron and calcium source and helps in building bone health. Regularly eating tapioca can help prevent osteoporosis and other bone complications at bay. It’s also a very good source of carbohydrates and can help you stay energized throughout your day.

Here we tell you about the health benefits of the ingredients of sabudana khichdi.

Jeera:

Jeera has several health benefits to offer. It is extremely helpful in good digestion, treating constipation and helps to reduce bloating. It a rich source of iron that helps to treat anaemia and also regulates your blood sugar levels.

Ghee:

Khichdi is made using ghee which provides the fat your body requires to stay healthy. It helps in easy digestion and increases your strength as well. You can add ghee in controlled amount while making sabudana khichdi to enjoy the taste. Ghee helps to increase your intake of other essential vitamins such as vitamin A, vitamin E, vitamin K and also provides important nutrients that maintain a healthy vision and keeps your skin glowing.

Peanuts:

It provides with a required level of carbohydrates to maintain your energy levels and maintains your protein levels to maintain the body’s strength. Adding crushed peanuts on your bowl of sabudana khichdi can help you fight fatigue after a hectic schedule.

Potatoes:

Potatoes provide carbohydrates that help to maintain your energy levels and keeps you full for longer period of time. You can add boiled potatoes to your khichdi to stay energized.

Ginger and green chillies:

Gingers antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties that help to ease digestion and has some amounts of vitamin C. You can drink ginger water to stay hydrated throughout your day. Ginger tea helps to fight away infection and maintains your immunity levels. Green chillies provide healthy dietary fibre which is important to maintain a healthy digestive tract. It flushes your skin with vitamin C and keeps it from losing the healthy glow.