8 Reasons Why Green Apples Must Be A Part Of Your Diet

The overlooked green apple contains a lot of health benefits, and here are all the reasons why it deserves a place in your diet.

As the saying goes "an apple a day keeps a doctor away", and it is true for green apples! Yes, you must have a lot about red apples and how they are great for your health. However, its cousin, green apples, doesn't get as much credit as it should. One should know that green apples are equally, if not more, beneficial to your health. Loaded with essential nutrients, green apples are a little sour and sweet in taste. Not only does it offer a multitude of health benefits, but green apple also contains properties that improve your skin and hair health. They are rich in vitamins A, C and K. It is also a rich source of iron, potassium, calcium, antioxidants and flavonoids.

Health Benefits Of Green Apples

Here are eight reasons why green apples should be a part of your diet:

Improves your lung health

Studies have found that having green apples regularly can cut down the risk of asthma as it is rich in flavonoids. Researchers claim that flavonoids have been associated with a lower risk of asthma. Other than that, green apples have also been observed to cut down the risk of lung cancer by 21 per cent in women.

Helps in preventing blood clots

Green apples contain a chemical compound known as rutin that can prevent the formation of blood clots. This is because rutin can block an enzyme that facilitates the formation of blood clots. Researchers say this finding can help in fighting against heart disease and stroke. Having a glass of green apple juice or the whole fruit will help in keeping you healthier.

Boosts your metabolism

Green apples are great for digestion as they are a great source of digestion. This helps in preventing bloating and also flushing out any toxins from your stomach. This in turn helps in giving your metabolism a much-needed boost as green apples contain fibre which is easily digestible. Other than that, it makes for a good snack to beat sugar cravings and hunger pangs. Here are ways to boost your metabolism.

Improves bone health and prevents osteoporosis

Women especially benefit from eating green apples as it is packed with potassium, vitamin K and calcium. Studies have found that vitamin K helps in preventing osteoporosis in women and improves their overall bone health.

Fights against premature skin ageing

As mentioned earlier, green apples are a good source of vitamin C, vitamin A and even antioxidants. This helps in fighting against signs of skin ageing and keeps your skin looking healthy.

Maintains good vision

If you're looking for ways to keep your eyes and vision healthy the natural way, green apples are a great way to start. As it contains vitamin A, it can maintain and to an extent protect your vision. Try out this green apple and peas soup tonight.

Good for diabetes

If you're diabetic, ditch those red apples for the green ones. Doctors say that green apples contain less sugar and a lot more fibre as compared to red apples and are known to decrease the risk of type 2 diabetes. Remember not to remove the green apple's peel to reap its benefits.

Prevents cardiovascular diseases

By consuming green apples and other foods rich in flavonoids, you could reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases by 35 per cent. Other studies have found that women who simply had both, red and green apples on a day-to-day basis, cut down the risk of suffering from heart attacks by 13-22 per cent. This is because this fruit also has the ability to lower bad cholesterol levels.