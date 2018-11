Black chickpeas, also known as kala chana, can be a good addition to your diet as they are fibrous, low in fat and abundant in vitamins and minerals and can help you to stay in top shape. Furthermore, they are also lower in glycemic index and can be included in salads, soups, snacks and stews. So, here we tell you why they are beneficial for you.

They can be helpful for your cardiovascular health: Black chickpeas are loaded with antioxidants, anthocyanins, delphindin, cyanidin, petunidin, phytonutrients and ALA which can help you to maintain healthy blood vessels and deal with oxidative stress, by eliminating your risk of heart problems. They also have folate and magnesium. which can help you to minimize your risk of heart attacks and strokes. Go for it today!

Black chickpeas are loaded with antioxidants, anthocyanins, delphindin, cyanidin, petunidin, phytonutrients and ALA which can help you to maintain healthy blood vessels and deal with oxidative stress, by eliminating your risk of heart problems. They also have folate and magnesium. which can help you to minimize your risk of heart attacks and strokes. Go for it today! They can help you to keep diabetes at bay: Carbohydrates present in the amazing black chickpeas are digested slowly due to which your blood sugar levels can be reduced. Hence, it can contribute to insulin resistance and eliminate your risk of type 2 diabetes.

Carbohydrates present in the amazing black chickpeas are digested slowly due to which your blood sugar levels can be reduced. Hence, it can contribute to insulin resistance and eliminate your risk of type 2 diabetes. They can help you to keep anaemia away: It is abundant in iron and can help you to stay energetic and prevent anaemia, especially for pregnant, lactating women and growing children. Iron plays a vital role in the formation of haemoglobin by transporting oxygen from your lungs to the body cells.

It is abundant in iron and can help you to stay energetic and prevent anaemia, especially for pregnant, lactating women and growing children. Iron plays a vital role in the formation of haemoglobin by transporting oxygen from your lungs to the body cells. They can keep cancer away: The power-packed black chickpeas are loaded with soluble fibre which reaches the colon where it gets broken down by the bacteria into short chain fatty acids. Then, the fatty acids are absorbed by the colon cells. This ensures that your colon cells stay healthy and you will be able to cut down the risk of colon cancer. So, just eat it now and say hello to good health.