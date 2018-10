Basa is a type of catfish which is native to Vietnam and Mediterranean regions. Many Indian restaurants are serving basa delicacies these days which is becoming a favourite among us. However, many have expressed concerned over-consumption of this fish which is imported to India as it is suspected that it might contain high levels of contaminants and is found to be infested with unsafe drugs, many of which are carcinogenic in nature. Since basa is a type of fish that can withstand extreme climatic and environmental condition it has gained a controversial status. However, for people who are consuming basa fish, there are a few benefits attached to this delicacy. Here are some of them:

They are low in calories: A 100 gm of basa fillet contains just 90 calories. If you are on diet basa fillets can be a good choice, as it would take less than 10 minutes of jogging or less than 11 minutes of swimming to burn those calories.

They are moderately high in fat: Omega-3 fatty acids found in fish can do wonders to your health and basa fish comes moderately packed with it. Again a 100 gm of fillets can provide you with 4 gm of fat. Approximately 2.6 to 6.7 per cent of the fat content of a serving of basa consists of omega-3 fatty acids. A high intake of these fatty acids — particularly DHA, or docosahexaenoic acid, and EPA, or eicosapentaenoic acid decreases the risk of heart disease and other chronic ailments. To get enough, the American Heart Association recommends that you should have at least two 3.5-oz. servings of fish like basa each week.

They are high in proteins: A 100-gm of basa fillet contains around 14 gm of protein. The amount is more than twice the protein in an egg but with fewer calories.

They practically have no carbohydrates: If you are on a low-carbohydrate diet basa fillets should be your ideal choice. Basa fillets contain no carbohydrates.

They are high in cholesterol: Dietary cholesterol isn’t that bad but basa fillets are relatively high in cholesterol, as a 100-gram fillet contains 50 mg of cholesterol. Too much cholesterol can increase your risk of heart disease, so beware, potion control is a must over here.

They are low in sodium: Basa fillets are relatively low in sodium, with 50 mg per fillet. The daily recommended intake of sodium is 2,300 mg, so a 100-gram basa fillet contains just 2 per cent of this amount.

Word of caution: To save yourself from the ill-effects of basa limit your intake to twice a fortnight or make it an occasional affair.