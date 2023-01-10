Health Benefits of Almonds: Eating Badaam Post Workout Can Help In Muscle Recovery After Heavy Exercise

The molecule in Almonds -- a so-called oxylipin, also known as oxidized fat is synthesized from linoleic acid by brown fat tissue and has a beneficial effect on the body's metabolism structure and energy regulation.

Are you a fitness freak? The concept of muscle loss during the workout session and the importance of its recovery are very well for you then. However, one must realize that only including packed protein powders cannot provide it all to the body. What is needed is to add some more goodies to the diet, especially when you are following a heavy workout routine. Why so? When you perform heavy exercises, your body tends to burn more calories due to the weights that you are lifting. A strenuous workout routine can create microscopic tears in your muscle tissue. The post-workout recovery process helps the tissues heal and grow, resulting in stronger muscles.

Almonds For Muscle Recovery

Adding some superfoods, or some seasonal fruits and vegetables in the diet for the post-workout meal can help in the muscle recovery process of the body. In this article, we will talk about one superfood that even scientists have stated works best in helping in the muscle recovery process. Yes, you guessed it right -- almonds it is.

In a recent study, published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition, experts have shown that for those who exercise regularly, eating almonds on a daily basis can immediately increase the levels of beneficial fats in their blood and boost the muscle recovery process of their body. This also counts for those who practice strenuous workout routines. The researchers also stated that almonds not only helped fitness enthusiasts with the muscle recovery process, but also helped them feel less fatigue, and muscle tension. Almonds also decreased muscle damage after an intense workout.

How Much Is Too Much?

How many almonds are recommended to support the post-workout muscle recovery process? According to the study, 57 grams of almonds daily for one month showed the result.

The participants of the study (both male and female) had more of the beneficial fat 12-13-dihydroxy-9Z-octadecenoic acid (12,13-DiHOME) in their blood right after a session of intense exercise than other participants who didn't consume almonds post-workout.

The study authors concluded that almonds provide a unique and complex nutrient and polyphenol mixture to the body that supports the metabolic recovery process and saves the body from suffering anything negative from stressful levels of exercise. "Daily consumption of almonds can also help in bringing good changes to the body metabolism cycle, down-regulating inflammation and oxidative stress from exercise and also enables the body to recover faster.

Almonds Health Benefits

These nuts come packed with protein, healthy types of fats, vitamin E, essential minerals, and fiber, and the brown skin of almonds contains polyphenol that helps in controlling inflammation and oxidative stress. Check out other amazing benefits of almonds:

Provides important nutrients Almonds are loaded with antioxidants High in Vitamin E Controls blood sugar levels Magnesium in almonds helps in managing blood pressure Supports gut health

(Disclaimer: The above-mentioned benefits of almonds are based on the study which was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. However, it is recommended that you made visible changes in your diet only after consulting a doctor or a dietician.)