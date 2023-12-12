Do You Know About The Health Benefits Of These Common Herbs That Go Into Your Food?

These herbs are powerhouses of health that uniquely take care of different issues; read on.

Just like spices, there are many herbs present in the kitchen that enhance the taste of food. Calling them "culinary wonders", nutritionist Bhakti Arora Kapoor said that herbs like sage, rosemary, parsley, cilantro, mint and basil are powerhouses of health that uniquely take care of different issues. Read on.

Sage

Sage, for instance, is known to enhance cognitive function. It is packed with antioxidants, and is a "sprinkle of wisdom for your dishes", said Kapoor.

Rosemary

According to the expert, this fragrant herb helps to inhibit formation of free radicals. It has anti-inflammatory properties. Rosemary not only adds aroma, but also a dose of vitality to your meals.

Parsley

This herb contains powerful antioxidants. The nutritionist said it is a "secret ingredient for a vibrant life". It is rich in vitamins A and K, is nutrient-packed, and promotes bone health and immune support.

Cilantro

A commonly-used herb, it has detoxifying properties; cilantro can cleanse the palate and the body. It spices up your dishes while supporting liver health, said the expert, adding that cilantro facilitates the removal of heavy metals from the body.

Mint

Next comes mint, which has many digestive benefits. The nutritionist wrote that mint is "nature's remedy for a happy tummy". It is known for its anti-nausea effects.

Basil

According to the expert, basil is an "aromatic herb" that not only enhances the flavour of your food, but also "boasts of anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties". It is rich in antioxidants.

