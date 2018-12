Protein is important for keeping up muscle mass to avoid injury, stay active, and support a healthy immune system. Dental problems like dentures and missing teeth can happen if you have a hard-to-chew piece of steak or hamburger to get your protein intake. However, there are plenty of ways to get protein besides meat. You just have to know where to look for them. The meatless sources also provide complete protein because they have all the essential building blocks or amino acids that our body requires, in an adequate amount. Some of the non-meat complete proteins are eggs, milk, cheese, soy and quinoa, etc.

Eggs: Eggs are nearly perfect proteins, an egg contains only 70 calories. So you can have eggs as a quick snack and complete your protein intake.

Dairy: For your protein fix look for low-fat options. Cottage cheese, low-fat cow’s milk and yoghurt are all loaded with it. For breakfast have cheese with your snack crackers or pour milk on your cereal.

Quinoa: It is a complete protein that has all nine essential amino acids. Think of it as a grain or pasta if you are not familiar with it. To give your dish an automatic protein boost use quinoa.

Soy: When you hear the word “vegetarian” tofu might be the first food you think of. That’s because it’s a common substitute in dishes that typically use meat. In place of chicken cubed tofu can be cooked and added to salads or burritos.

Green vegetables: Veggies like kale and spinach are an easy way to get the regular intake of protein. Top with your favourite veggies for a healthy salad or add a layer to sandwiches. You can also consume green smoothies, you can just throw some spinach into your blender along with peanut butter, fruits, milk or yoghurt.

Nuts: They are a good source of protein. So, when it comes to easy protein for your daily diet peanut butter is a no-brainer. Spread some on whole-grain crackers or fruit or add a spoonful to your oatmeal. But as a protein source do not have nut milk because they don’t have the protein in them.