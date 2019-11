Filled with antioxidants, Vitamin A, beta-carotene, B complex, folic acid and minerals, broccoli has been linked with regulating digestion and stopping toxins from settling in the body.

When the people of Delhi were desperately looking for solutions against this harmful air quality, one of their own come out and suggested a path. Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, who has lived in Delhi his whole life, has suggested that people must include antioxidant-rich vegetables like broccoli to their diet. Not everyone can afford air purifiers and pollution masks. As they fight for every single breathe, eating these vegetables might be an option.

HOW BROCCOLI HELPS

Broccoli, considered to be a superfood, can help people living in Delhi fight against pollution. Filled with antioxidants, vitamins A, beta-carotene, B complex, folic acid and minerals, it has been linked with regulating digestion and stopping toxins from settling in the body. It is believed that broccoli has anti-toxin properties, which helps clear out toxins from the body, especially from the digestive tract and gut. According to a study conducted in China, broccoli sprouts have a high amount of glucoraphanin (phytochemical) present in them. This reacts with the benzene compound in polluted air and helps break it down. As benzene becomes weak, it becomes easy and quick to discharge it from the body. The best way to consume broccoli is through juice or smoothie.

According to a 2019 study published in Cancer Prevention Research journal, people who drank tea with broccoli sprouts were able to remove 61 per cent more benzene from their body as compared to people who drank a placebo. Broccoli is cheaper than an air purifier. Adding it to your diet is now a necessity, especially for people living in and near Delhi.

OTHER HEALTH BENEFIT OF BROCCOLI

Broccoli is a cruciferous vegetable that keeps on giving. In addition to fighting off harmful chemicals in the air, there are other health benefits too.

Reduce inflammation

Smoke from cigarettes and chemicals in poor environmental air can cause inflammation in throat and nasal cavity. According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, bioactive compounds, such as Kaempferol, are anti-inflammatory and can reduce inflammation in your body’s tissues. Broccoli is rich in Kaempferol.

Aid blood sugar control

Rich in fibre, broccoli can lower blood sugar level and improve diabetic control by NIH. Studies have also shown that broccoli extract can reduce the chances of pancreatic cell damage in diabetic people.

Reduces risk of constipation

As mentioned above, due to the presence of high amount of fibre, broccoli improves the gut and digestive health of the body. It also reduces inflammation in the colon area, which reduces the chances of constipation in a person.