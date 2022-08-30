Have High Cholesterol? Know Whether Or Not You Can Eat Eggs

Eggs contain a healthy amount of nutrients like fats, vitamins, minerals, phosphorus and iron, especially the egg Yolk! So after an intense workout depending on your calorie intake, try consuming eggs as it is a good source for your muscle building, and the egg white contains a good amount of protein which will help repair your worn muscles. You can also have mashed eggs with some yoghurt.

Experts suggests that consuming everything in moderation will save you from a lot of serious diseases in the future.

Whole eggs contain very high amounts of cholesterol in them. If the level of cholesterol becomes too high then there is a high chance of developing heat related diseases. But it is not just eggs that increases this risk. It might be very confusing for some people because of the quantity of cholesterol present in eggs that is why researchers have conducted a very detailed study solely based on understanding the impacts of eggs on cholesterol. A lot of research was conducted in the 1960s based on this. The dietary habits of large populations were followed by experts and they suggested a certain link between cholesterol and heart diseases. High levels of blood cholesterol can lead to fatty deposits o the walls of the artery. These can harden over time and then eventually break off leading to the formation of clots which can cause strokes and heart attacks. But, how does the consumption of whole eggs play a role in this.

Eggs Consumption Does Not Affect Serum Cholesterol

According to the extensive research conducted by the Unites States Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, dietary cholesterol does not play a role in the development of cardiovascular diseases. One piece of research the group looked at was a 1999 study that showed no increase in heart disease even among healthy people who ate one egg every day, a total of seven a week.

More research was conducted to prove this theory. A study published in The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2018 said that people who ate at least 12 eggs a week while following a diet for weight loss also did not develop any kind of cardiovascular diseases during their diet span. Rather, they were able to loose weight faster. Experts say that egg diet can help you loose weight faster if you balance your diet in the right way. Rest assured, it will not lead to high levels of serum cholesterol in your body.

Can You Eat Eggs If You Have High Cholesterol?

You can have any kind of healthy diet if you do not have high LDL cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and high blood pressure. You can eat as many eggs that you want along with other nutritious food items like fruits, vegetables and whole grains. Research suggests that if you consume other foods which are low in cholesterol, eggs will not have any bad impact on you. This will keep the balance.

But experts still advise you to be careful while consuming foods high in cholesterol. Do not go overboard and consume too many eggs. Keep a balanced diet. If your diet is already very high in saturated fats, eating extra cholesterol rich foods on top of that can increase the levels of serum cholesterol in your body.