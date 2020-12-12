If you have diabetes, you must definitely stock up on berries as they are rich in vitamins, minerals, dietary fibre and polyphenols. These can help you control your blood sugar levels. But out of all berries, blackcurrants are the best. These can prevent sugar spikes after your meals. They balance the glucose response of ingested sugar by attenuating its rise and delaying its fall. This is due to polyphenolic compounds, anthocyanins, which are rich in blackcurrants. In fact, researchers from University of Eastern Finland conducted a study on the impact of this berry on glucose response. They saw that the beneficial effect on postprandial glucose response was achieved by 75 g of blackcurrants, a remarkably smaller portion size than in earlier studies. Also Read - An amla a day can keep blood sugar levels under control: How to add it to your diet

Blackcurrants are usually eaten with added sweeteners because of their natural sourness, which may have some diabetics worried. But according to this study, it seems that sugar consumed with blackcurrants is not as unhealthy as sugar consumed without berries.

EFFECT OF DARK-COLOURED BERRIES ON GLUCOSE METABOLISM

In recent years, many studies have looked into the effects of berries on glucose metabolism, with the dark berries like blackcurrant and bilberry having the most convincing results. Black-coloured berries are a rich source of anthocyanins, compounds that seem to attenuate the blood glucose response to added sugar. The same effect is demonstrated by anthocyanins extracted from blackcurrants. Polyphenolic compounds may slow down the absorption of glucose from the small intestine by interacting with carbohydrate-digesting enzymes and glucose transport proteins. In addition, polyphenolic compounds may also reduce oxidative stress and inflammation.

INNOVATIVE WAYS OF ADDING BLACKCURRANTS TO YOUR DIET

Blackcurrants are naturally sour and you may have to add sugar to it before having it. Yet it is still healthy for diabetes patients. Here are a few ways in which you can add it to your diet.

Add it to red cabbage

Red cabbage is rich in fibre and vitamins and, therefore, good for patients with high blood sugar. When you make this vegetable, just throw in some blackcurrants and add spices. This will give it an interesting and fruity flavor. Just perfect for cold winter days.

Make blackcurrant yogurt

This dessert is an all-time favourite and it will also satisfy your sweet tooth. Just beat some curd it it is smooth, add in the sour fruits and add sugar as per taste. Alternatively, you can also put all the ingredients in a blender and mix. You can also enjoy this as a spread for your bread in the morning. A great, no-hassle dish that can be ready in a jiffy.

Add it to your baked dishes

If you are into baking, this is something that you must definitely try. Give your bread a healthy twist if you like to bake your own bread. Just throw in some blackcurrant with the dough. You can also use preserve for this if you don’t have fresh ones. Your bread with have a fruity and tarty taste. If you have fresh berries, add it to apple crumble and enjoy the burst of flavours.

Make yourself some scones

This is good for weight watchers too. Make your scones with almond flour to give it a more healthy twist. You will need dried currants for this. If you can get hold of fresh ones, just dry it in the sun and store it. This way, you will be able to enjoy those scones whenever the craving strikes.