If you have diabetes you must definitely stock up on berries as they are rich in vitamins minerals dietary fibre and polyphenols. These can help you control your blood sugar levels. But out of all berries blackcurrants are the best. These can prevent sugar spikes after your meals. They balance the glucose response of ingested sugar by attenuating its rise and delaying its fall. This is due to polyphenolic compounds anthocyanins which are rich in blackcurrants. In fact researchers from University of Eastern Finland conducted a study on the impact of this berry on glucose response. They saw that the