‘Kahaani’ star Vidya Balan recently confessed that she suffered from iron deficiency anaemia at one point of time. But she was also quick to reassure her fans that now she is much healthier and stronger. She posted a photo on her Instagram handle with anaemia written on it. In the caption she says that, “1 out of 2 women suffer from anaemia in India….and I myself have been THAT ONE OUT OF TWO WOMEN for years…and I can’t emphasise enough how much stronger and healthier I feel with the optimal HB in my body… Feels like gold.” She also adds that her favourite iron-rich food is dates and exhorts her fans to not just invest in gold but also invest in their iron this Dhanteras.

Increasing awareness about iron deficiency anaemia is a very noble effort and we wish Vidya Balan all the success in this endeavour.

What is iron deficiency anaemia?

Anaemia is a condition that happens when the levels of healthy red blood cells in the body falls below the normal range. There are various types of anaemia depending on what is causing it. Iron deficiency anaemia is the most common type of anaemia. To check if a person has this condition or out, doctors measure the amount of haemoglobin in the body through a routine blood test. Haemoglobin is a protein inside the red blood cells, which is responsible for carrying oxygen to different body tissues. The body needs iron to make haemoglobin. As common as this condition might be, there are several people who don’t know they have iron deficiency anaemia.

Symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia

According to the American Society of Haematology (ASH), because symptoms of iron deficiency anaemia are very mild, people suffer it without trying to know the cause. Symptoms of this anaemia include fatigue, weakness, pale skin, shortness of breath, dizziness, strange cravings for ice, dirt or clay, a tingling feeling in the legs, swelling or soreness in tongue and cold hands and feet.

How much iron do you need?

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH), USA, men between the ages of 19 – 50 should consume at least 8mg of iron daily. For women, it is 18mg per day. The number increases to 27 mg if a woman is pregnant. For people above the age of 50, 8mg of iron daily is the recommended dose.

Increase your iron levels naturally

There are various supplements available in the market. But it is best to source your daily requirement of iron through natural foods. Rich and natural sources of iron are chicken and beef, turkey, meat, beef, seafood, cereals, oatmeal, lentil, beans and spinach.

Along with increasing the amount of iron in diet, it is important that you also increase the intake of vitamin C. This vitamin helps your body absorb iron. Add citrus fruits like lemons, grapefruits, orange and limes to your diet.