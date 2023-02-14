Happy Valentine's Day: Special Lunch Recipes For Those Who Are On Diet

Happy Valentine's Day to everyone!

Happy Valentine's Day: If cooking is your love language, then you are at the right place. Skip all the restaurants which are ranking high on google and other food apps, and make your loved one a yummy, healthy, and filled with-love lunch. This year whip up a delicious and romantic lunch with a healthy touch for just two of you at your home with these recipes. They are specially curated by us to make your Valentine's Day extra special.

Healthy Soup Bowl

Start your meal with a wholesome, nutritious bowl of soup. If you are a vegetarian opt for the yummy tomato and basil soup with cream on the top, and if you want to go non-veg then choose our chef's special chicken soup with egg drops.

Ingredients Required

Tomatoes Onion Garlic Balsamic vinegar Thyme leaves Fresh basil Extra-virgin olive oil Vegetable broth Salt and pepper

Method

Take a pan and first roast all the tomatoes. Do not forget to drizzle them with olive oil and season them with salt and pepper. Keep them aside. Take another pan, add some oil, and cook chopped onions, carrots, and garlic for about 8 minutes. Add the roasted tomatoes, broth, vinegar, and thyme leaves to the pot bring to a boil, and simmer for 20 minutes to allow the flavors to develop. Allow everything to cool down. Now transfer them to a blender and puree until smooth. Voila! your yummy soup is ready to be served.

Let's move to the next dish on the table, which can be a yummy and super healthy kale salad. Sounds fancy, isn't it? Well, it is. Filled with greens, this salad bowl is a must if your partner is a gym freak or loves to follow a good and clean diet.

Healthy Salad Bowl

Start your lunch with a bowl filled with fresh, seasonal vegetables that are packed with lots of fiber, vitamins, and protein. You can skip the chicken or swap it with tofu or paneer if you are a vegetarian.

This healthy salad makes the perfect side dish for a perfect lunch date. Here are some ingredients that you need for this recipe:

Ingredients

Kale Red cabbage Carrots diced Grape/cherry tomatoes Balsamic vinegar Fresh basil Salt and pepper

Method

Take a bowl and add all the vegetables to it. Make sure to keep the kale aside right now. Now take the kale leaves, chop them, add salt, pepper, and olive oil, and massage the kale leaves well. Add the kale to the bowl with chopped vegetables. Whisk vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. Add the mix to the veggie bowl and give it a good mix. You can now add your choice of protein. Either go for grilled chicken or grilled tofu/paneer. Top it up with some cheese of your choice. Voila! your second dish on the table is ready.

The Perfect Main Course

Now, we will head towards the perfect main course of the V-Day lunch menu. And today we will have Spinach stuffed grilled chicken, with peri peri rice and sauteed vegetables. You can also add some mashed potatoes. Extremely low on carbs, this is the perfect lunch recipe that you can serve to your health freak partner.

Ingredients

Olive oil Chopped onions Sweet red peppers, finely chopped Spinach, finely chopped Fresh rosemary, finely chopped Salt and pepper Mozzarella cheese Chicken breast Brocolli Carrot Beans Bell peppers

Method

Take a pan, and add some olive oil to it. Add broccoli, bell peppers, carrot, and beans to it (all cut into cubes). Allow it to get cooked in a normal flame with the lid on. Do not forget to add salt and pepper. Take a small bowl. Add spinach, rosemary, salt, and pepper and mix it well. Cook the mixed spinach on low flame. Now, take the chicken breast and cut a pocket horizontally through the thicker side. Fill the breast pocket with cooked spinach. Rub some olive oil, rosemary, salt, and pepper. Now grill the chicken pieces for 10-12 minutes per side. Voila! your meal is ready to be served. Take a plate and make a bed of mashed potato. Add the grilled chicken on top of it. Garnish with some fresh rosemary leaves. Serve with sauteed vegetables and rice.

