Valentine's Day: Impress Your Love With This Yummy Pina Colada Blush Recipe

Celebrate your Valentine's Day this year with this yummy pina colada recipe, specially curated by Chef Ranveer Brar.

Feeling like something's missing this Valentine's Day? You're not alone! While materialistic gifts are great, they don't always capture the essence of true love and affection. This year, why not try something unique and focus on the little things that matter most? We have always encouraged celebrating simple gestures to strengthen your bond with loved ones and create timeless memories.

This Valentine's Day, impress your sweetheart with your culinary skills and create lasting memories over a candlelit dinner. Let strawberries be your secret ingredient for a magical and memorable Valentine's Day celebration. Try out this quick and scrumptious recipe curated by Chef Ranveer Brar and whatever you decide to make, don't forget to add a touch of love to your recipes!

Pina Colada Blush

Ingredients

Fresh strawberries. Grind them into a paste or a jam.

Ice cubes

Fresh pineapple juice

Fresh coconut ice cream

Freshly chopped pineapple

Slice up some pineapple for garnishing

How To Make It?

To make this yummy and delicious recipe, you need to first refrigerate one empty mocktail glass (of your choice). Now, take a blender and add all the ingredients mentioned above one by one in it. Mix all the ingredients well and by giving them a good mix. Take out your chilled glass from the fridge, and add the freshly diced/sliced pineapple into it. Now, pour the blended mixture into the glass. Voila, your secret loved drink for your Valentine's Sweetheart is ready!

Tip from the Chef: You can garnish your pina colada with freshly sliced pineapple, and some mint leaves and serve it chilled.

