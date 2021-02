We can all agree that there is no one way to make tea. Some people like their ‘masala chai,’ others are fond of ginger or lemon tea. But what if we tell you that you can give your tea a beautiful makeover with a new trend that has been a favourite of many? It is time to move over from your ‘hot chocolate bomb,’ and get with the trend of tea bombs.

What Are Tea Bombs?

Tea bombs are the new trend every foodie would love, especially tea lovers. The new tea version is prepared with stuffed tea bags in sugary balls. These small balls are colourful and contain herbs and aromatic flowers. Think chocolate balls, but with sugar and all sorts of goodies.

Tea bombs trend recently took the centre stage, but people have already come up with flavours and different ways to prepare the goodies-filled-delicious-beverage. While some prefer tea bombs filled with lavender, chamomile, others opt for some simpler versions like green tea. Food bloggers have taken it up a notch with flowers and all sorts of fancy ingredients to make their tea look stunning.

How To Make It?

Making these gorgeous tea bombs are easier than you realize! Here is a breakdown of the easy-peasy 2-minute tea bombs. All you need is isomalt and tea bags. Begin with placing isomalt into a glass measuring cup. Microwave it at a high temperature and keep stirring it every 30 seconds until it is completely melted. Now, add some isomalt to a spherical mould cavity. Make sure it isn’t pouring out from the edges. Freeze it for a few minutes and peel the mould away.

Now, for the tea bags – place them into other moulds with the tag hanging out. Now, pour hot isomalt over it to form the other half of the sphere. Now, freeze this half.

When you have both halves ready, take one isomalt half-sphere and rub the flat edge on a hot saucepan to melt it. Immediately place the melted isomalt half on top of the other to make a tea bomb. They will instantly seal together. Voila! You have your tea bomb ready in no time.

Tea Bombs For Immunity

Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, many people on social media are coming up with Tea Bomb ideas that feature immunity-boosting herbs. If you want to jazz up your tea bombs with some foods good for your immunity, here are some ingredients that you can try.

Turmeric: It contains a compound called curcumin, which contains antimicrobial properties that help boost immunity and ward off illnesses.

Peppermint: This cool, minty ingredient can instantly enhance the taste and add freshness to your drinks. Not only that, but it also contains antiviral and antimicrobial properties, which are good for your health.

Chamomile: A centuries-old herbal medicine, chamomile boosts the immune system, soothes symptoms of cold, and help you relax.

Hibiscus: Like other ingredients on the list, hibiscus also contains antiviral and antimicrobial properties, which can safeguard you against several diseases.