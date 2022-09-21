Had Weight Loss Surgery? Here's How Nutrition Helps Post-Bariatric Surgery

Micronutrients can be a good addition to the diet after undergoing weight loss surgery. Here, we tell you about their benefits of them.

Bariatric surgery or weight loss surgery works by either only altering the position of the stomach or both the stomach and small intestine. It is the most effective ongoing treatment for obesity and its associated metabolic complications. It is done when diet and exercise haven't worked or when you have serious health problems because of your weight. Anyone above BMI 30 qualifies for this surgery. There are certain measures you will have to undertake after surgery.

Micronutrients play an important role in managing both pre and post-bariatric surgery. In pre-operative patients, micronutrient deficiencies are commonly seen although they exceed the calorie intake of the recommended amount. Regardless of high-calorie intake, micronutrient deficiencies may be present due to the poor quality of diet and poor lifestyle habits. In post-operative patients, the nutritional demand of the body is high due to the modifications in the digestive system. A well-balanced diet with a sufficient amount of macronutrients and micronutrients as per the requirements of the patient is adequate to maintain the postoperative phase. If the patient's nutritional requirements are not met through the diet prescribed, then additional supplements are recommended so that the patient is not deprived of any essential nutrients.

Micronutrients in Bariatric surgery: Vitamins and minerals are essentially needed by our body to develop and function normally. In Bariatric surgery generally, the focus is on certain important micronutrients. Vitamins such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K are fat-soluble vitamins. Other water-soluble vitamins like Vitamin B12, Vitamin B1, and Vitamin B9, are also closely monitored. Minerals such as Iron and Zinc are essential to monitor

Importance Of Vitamins In Bariatric Surgery

Vitamins are classified into fat soluble and water soluble. Fat-soluble vitamins like Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, and Vitamin K are vital as fat malabsorption could be a concern for some patients after bariatric surgery:

Vitamin A is a potent antioxidant and fights against recurrent infections and improves immunity. It improves ophthalmologic complications such as night blindness or ocular xerosis and it is also a strong antioxidant and hence fights the free radicals present in the body

Vitamin K helps to maintain clotting factor levels and therefore it is essential for post-bariatric patients.

Vitamin D regulates bone mineralization, inhibition of vascular calcification, and regulation of numerous enzyme systems.

Vitamin E is also essential after bariatric surgery.

Water-soluble vitamins

Vitamin B12 when reduced affects the production of intrinsic factors by a limited number of parietal cells with a consequent decrease in cobalamin-intrinsic factor complex formation and absorption.

Role of Minerals in Bariatric surgery: Zinc is needed for enzymatic metabolic processes. It helps in improving the absorption of fluids from the intestine, helping with the clearance of organisms, and supporting regeneration and mucosal integrity. It is likely to have an immunity-related mechanism. Food like meat, fish, cereals, and almonds should be consumed to overcome the same. One might have issues with iron absorption, hence iron-rich food or supplements are required as suggested by the expert.

The last word: You should make sure to lead a healthy life post-surgery. Take the help of an expert to ensure that the right diet and right workout regimen are given to you for long-term goals.

(The article is contributed by Dr Manish Motwani, Chief Bariatric Surgeon - Aastha Bariatrics -Centre of Excellence in Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery)