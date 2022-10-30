Gut Health Problems? Eating Almonds Might Benefit You

Almonds can solve your gut health problem, find out how.

Everyone encourages eating almonds since they are packed with nutrients, from Ayurveda to modern nutritionists. But are these nuts healthy for human digestion? A study found that consuming a small number of almonds daily significantly increases the synthesis of the short-chain fatty acid butyrate, which is good for gut health.

Researchers have tried to look into how almonds can benefit gut health and they founds out that the intestinal bacteria gets positively impacted through whole as well as crushed almonds. The findings of this study was published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition. The many microorganisms that are there in our gut as a whole make up the gut microbiome. The presence of good bacteria is essential for boosting good digestion. This can also benefit our immunological and digestive systems. Almonds help boost the presence of these good bacteria's in the gut.

Are Almonds Good For Gut Health?

The level of butyrate was found to be significantly high in people who ate more nuts. The main energy source of the colon is the short-chain fatty acid called butyrate. To keep the environment perfect for all nutrients to be absorbed in the body, it is important to ensure the proper working of the cells, growth of good gut bacteria and a strong gut wall that is not leaky or inflammatory. Almonds and nuts boost the creation of butyrate and good bacteria says researchers.

The amount of time it takes for food to travel through the colon was not significantly different between the groups, but those who had whole almonds had 1.5 more bowel movements per week on average. According to these findings, consuming almonds may help persons who are constipated. Consuming whole and ground almonds improved people's diets, according to research, as they consumed more monounsaturated fatty acids, fiber, potassium, and other crucial nutrients than the control group.

Other Benefits Of Almonds

Other than helping boost good gut health, almonds are also very high in antioxidants. This is essential for the body as antioxidants help reduce inflammation by protecting the body against oxidative stress, reduces the damage of molecules in the cells and can also prevent cancer. The most nutritious part of almonds are contained in the brown layer. Those are considered the best choice for our health. These dry fruits also have properties that can lower blood sugar levels, lower cholesterol, lower blood pressure and are also very rick in vitamin E. Also, almonds help you stay full for a long time thereby helping in weight loss.