Gut health check: 5 simple ways to stay on top of it

Paying attention to certain symptoms regularly is non negotiable for you to get important information about your digestive tract without worrying too much about gut tracking.

Gut health is not only about having no signs but about constantly being aware of how healthy you are. The digestive system works like a mirror of your immune system, metabolism and even your brain. According to Dr. Ksheetij Kothari, Consultant, Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, Sahyadri Super Specialty, Hadapsar, Pune there's one more thing you should know and that is avoiding to undergo complicated medical procedures to assess the state of your digestive system. Here are five simple ways to help you keep track of your digestive system.

Be aware of your bowel movements

Your stools give an indication of how your body operates. Therefore observe the frequency of movement, consistency of the stools, colour and whether or not you experience difficulties while passing them. According to Dr. Kothari normal bowel movements should be experienced between one to two times per day with stools being soft and easily passed. The doctor also highlights that conditions of constipation, diarrhoea or any alternation of these should be observed and addressed.

Monitor patterns of bloating and gas

Though mild bloating is not uncommon, constant bloating or bloating that becomes painful especially following a meal is an indication of poor digestion or intolerance to some types of food. The doctor explains that unusual gas, distention and pain could indicate poor digestion, lactose intolerance or an intolerance to specific foods.

Analyze your diet variety and fiber consumption

A diet consisting of various types of foods are important factors that contribute towards a healthy microbial environment in your digestive system. Dr. Kothari suggests that you should ensure on a regular basis that your meals comprise of a variety of fiber foods like fruits, vegetables, whole grains, pulses, nuts and seeds. Foods like curd, buttermilk and pickles in small quantities also encourage good gut bacteria. A lack of fiber and abundance of processed foods in your diet may have an adverse effect on the functioning of your gut.

Notice your energy, mood and skin reactions

There is an intimate relationship between the gut, brain or skin in what scientists refer to as the "gut-brain axis" and "gut-skin axis". If you feel chronically tired, experience brain fog, suffer from mood swings, develop acne or inexplicable rashes on your skin then this may sometimes result from gut inflammation or impaired nutrient absorption. However the causes of such reactions may be depend on the person according to the healthcare professional.

Changes in your appetite, weight or discomfort

Any sudden changes to your appetite, sudden weight loss, feeling full quickly or experiencing abdominal pain cannot be ignored. Dr. Kothari says that experiencing constant acidity, heartburn or chest pain is another issue that needs to be looked into as well since it is related to issues with the stomach. Most people like to self-medicate but it will cause a delay in diagnosis.

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