Your intestines are filled with trillions of bacteria and other microbiomes. The microbes in your intestine are known as the gut microbiome, and they are important to maintain overall health. So, the foods you eat can have a great impact on your health. Several studies have highlighted the connection between gut microbiomes and better health. Good bacteria in the digestive system is touted to provide a plethora of benefits, including better mood, lower the risk of heart diseases, and boosting your immunity. One way to boost your gut health is by including avocados in your diet. Also Read - A healthy gut can improve blood cancer results, says study

The gut microbiomes are important for breaking down nutrients and producing compounds that serve as communication signals for the rest of the body. For someone trying to boost their gut health, fruits and vegetables are often believed to be beneficial. In fact, a new study published in the Journal of Nutrition has found that eating avocados can be beneficial for your health. Also Read - Boost health of gut microbe to reduce severity of COVID-19 symptoms

Key Findings: Are Avocados Good For Gut Health?

For the study, researchers included 163 adults between the ages of 25 and 45, who were overweight or obese, but otherwise healthy. Half of the participants were asked to include avocado in one meal, while the other half has a similar meal but without the avocado. They found that people who ate an avocado a day experienced more microbial diversity in their gut compared to those who didn’t. The group also had decreased concentrations of bile-acids, which could have a negative impact on your gut health. Also Read - Gut acting up? Try these Ayurvedic herbs to calm your stomach

Include More Dietary Fiber In Your Diet To Promote Gut Health

Nutritionist Arooshi Aggarwal of Arooshi’s Nutrylife says, “Avocado is a superfood packed with soluble fibres and essential nutrients, such as potassium, vitamin A, E and K, which all together promote healthy digestive function. It’s also a low fructose food, so it’s less likely to cause any digestive problems or even cause flatulence which makes it easily digestible for all.”

She also explained that various studies have found that people who had avocado as their daily meal regime had a greater abundance of gut microbes that breaks down fibres and monosaturated fats, and also produces, metabolites (compounds that microbes produce that influence the overall health), that aids and promotes the gut health. Avocados also promote greater microbial diversity keeping the gut healthy. However, it is not very clear how they impact the gastrointestinal system.

Talking about the side effects of avocados, she explains, “They also contain substances called polyols or sorbitol which are a type of carbohydrates that affects the people with a sensitive stomach and people suffering from IBW (irregular Bowel syndrome) should avoid its consumption.”

Just like eating healthy foods for your heart, it is also essential to eat gut-healthy meals. Avocados are a nutrient-dense food that contains nutrients like B vitamins that help boost metabolism. They also contain potassium that supports muscle health and hydration. The expert recommends eating only one portion a day to maintain gut health.

Other Foods Good For Your Gut

Digestive problems such as gas, constipation and diarrhoea, is a common problem that affects millions of people across the world. While avocados are good for your gut, there are other foods that are good for your digestive system. You can include more whole grains, leafy green vegetables, lean proteins, and low-fructose fruits like berries and citrus fruits.