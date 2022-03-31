Gudi Padwa 2022 – How to Make Healthy Puran Poli, Alu Vadi

Authentic Delicacies For The Maharashtrian New Year

Puran Poli and Alu Vadi are not only delicious but healthy too. This Gudi Padwa, try these new recipes created by Luke Coutinho.

It's just one day left for Gudi Padwa. The day is celebrated as New Year's Day by Maharashtrians and Konkanis. It also marks the beginning of the harvest season. This year, it falls on April 2. Puran Poli and Alu Vadi are special delicacies for this spring-time festival. Luke Coutinho, Co-founder of You Care Lifestyle, has created the healthier versions of the authentic delicacies. Find the recipes below:

Puran Poli

Puran Poli is a flat roti stuffed with sweet lentil filling made from split Bengal gram/chana dal and organic jaggery. In Marathi, this sweet filling is called puran and the roti is called poli.

Ingredients

For Puran:

1 cup organic jaggery (250ml) - 1 cup chana dal (skinned split Bengal gram soaked for 12 14 hours with water being changed every 6-7 hours).

3 cups water to pressure cook the chana dal

2 tsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1 tsp cardamom powder

1 tsp fennel powder - 1/4 tsp nutmeg powder

For the Poli (roti):

5 cups organic khapali wheat

4 tbsp ghee (A2 organic ghee)

1/2 tsp pink salt

1/4 tsp organic turmeric

Water as required to knead the dough.

Method To make the Puran

Rinse the soaked chana dal in a pressure cooker cook the dal for 7 whistles.

Heat the ghee in a pan and add the nutmeg powder, cardamom powder and fennel powder saute for a few seconds till the aroma releases.

Add the chana dal and organic jaggery, stir in

slow gas till the mixture becomes completely dry.

Switch off the gas.

Let it cool mash the Puran well, keep aside.

Preparing the poli (roti):

Take a medium-sized ball from the dough prepared to roll it to 3 inches in circumference on the rolling board.

Place the Puran mixture in the center.

Bring the edges together and join all the edges. 4. Sprinkle some flour and start rolling the dough till a medium-size poli is made.

On a heated griddle, spread some ghee and place the poli.

When the inner side gets brown flip it over and apply ghee.

If everything is done well the Puran poli will puff and brown spots will appear.

Serve hot with a topping off ghee on top.

Health benefits

Soaking of chana dal for 12- 14 hours releases the phytic acid and they become more easily digestible. It also helps in faster cooking of the chana dal too and hence making it softer and easily digestible.

Cardamom resolves digestive issues.

Nutmeg boosts immunity and fennel powder has anti-inflammatory properties.

Organic jaggery is loaded with antioxidants and minerals.

Puran Poli is loaded with iron, calcium and is a cereal pulse combination which makes it a complete protein.

Khapali wheat is rich in complex carbs, fiber, trace minerals, and amino acids.

Relish, savour and enjoy this delicacy.

Alu Vadi

Pelting Mumbai rains call for the most comforting tea-time snack -Alu Vadi is a perfect tea-time match.

Equipment

Steamer

Sharp knife

Ingredients

6large fresh colocasia leaves or arvi/arbi/taro leaves

200g chickpea flour besan

50g rice flour

50g sattu flour

2tsp ground cinna

1tsp immunity powder

2tsp ground Ceylon/Srilankan cinnamon

1/4tsp Ajwain

1tsp ground fennel seeds

1tsp chili powder

1/2tsp ground cumin seeds

1 1/2tsp salt

1inch ginger peeled and grated

2green chillies optional

5tbsp fresh tamarind pulp

100g jaggery powder

500ml water

For the tadka

1tbsp cold pressed coconut oil or unrefined mustard oil

1tbsp mustard seeds

1tsp asafoetida

2tbsp sesame seeds

10-12curry leaves

2tbsp fresh coriander leaves to garnish.

Instructions

To prepare the colocasia leaves

Begin by wiping the colocasia leaves.

Clean with a damp kitchen towel.

Clean both sides thoroughly.

Use a sharp knife to laterally trim the thick spine that runs down the leaf.

Simply run the knife across the stalk to flatten it so it feels flat to the touch.

Continue this process for all of the veins that branch out from the centre.

Repeat the trimming for all the leaves.

To make the batter

In a large bowl, combine the chickpea flour, rice flour, sattu flour, ground cinnamon, immunity powder, ajwain, ground fennel seeds, ground cumin seeds, chilli powder, and salt.

Whisk to combine.

Add the grated ginger, green chilli paste, tamarind and jaggery powder.

Slowly add the water, whisking all the time to ensure a smooth paste is formed without lumps.

Continue whisking for 5 minutes until the paste is smooth.

Set aside for 15 minutes.

To assemble the Alu Vadi-

Organise the colocasia leaves by size.

The assembly process will begin with the largest leaves to the smallest leaf.

Take the largest colocasia leaf and lay it (dull side up) out on a clean, flat surface.

Top with a large spoonful of batter.

Use a rubber spatula, or your hands to spread the batter over the leaf.

Take the second largest leaf and place it dull side-up in the opposite direction to the first leaf.

It should look like a butterfly, the four corners resembling wings.

Repeat the spreading process so that the second leaf is covered and place the next leaf in the opposite direction once again.

Once all the five leaves are stacked, cover it finally with more batter.

Fold one side of the leaves down to the center.

Repeat for the other side so the leaves meet in the middle.

It should form a rectangle.

Cover with more batter.

Starting from the short side, begin to form a tight roll.

Ensure the roll is as tight as it can be without the batter squeezing out or the leaves breaking.

Rub any remaining batter on the outside of the log to stick down any loose ends.

To steam the Alu Vadi

Heat up water and place the pot in a cooker.

Grease a dish with a few drops of oil and place it in the pot.

Place the rolls on the dish with the sealed side facing down.

Close the lid and steam on medium heat for 15 minutes.

Let it cool down and cut the roll into in wide pieces.

To finish the Alu Vadi

Slice the cooled Alu Vadi into 1/2cm pieces using a sharp knife.

If you prefer a lighter snack, you can eat them steamed too.

For the tampering:

Heat the oil in a pan.

Add the mustard seeds once they crackle, add asafoetida, sesame seeds and curry leaves.

Arrange the Alu vadi slices in the pan and cook on both sides until golden brown and crispy all over.

Remove from the pan and garnish with fresh coriander leaves.

Serve warm or at room temperature with masala chai.

Notes

The most common problem with alu leaves, especially if they are not tender or fresh, is that it causes itching in the throat.

Hence, a souring agent is added. Here tamarind pulp is added to the recipe.

The leaves should be green, without any spots or bugs (turn back to check any pest infestation, while buying).

We can use spinach leaves also when the colocasia leaves are unavailable.

We can use grated coconut for garnish too.

Health benefits

Vitamin C in 1 cup of Colocasia leaves gives you at least 86 per cent of the daily value that your body needs. They are rich in Iron, Vitamin A and contain omega 3, an essential fatty acid that provides material for hormones to control the contraction and relaxation of the arteries wall.

Important note

Do not consume taro leaves as a raw vegetable or in their raw state.

They should be soaked first in clean water and then cooked for at least 30 minutes.

Nutrition

Calories: 120kcal

Carbohydrates: 18g

Protein: 8g

Fat: 5g