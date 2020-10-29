Green Tea Vs Green Coffee: What’s Better For Weight Loss?

Green tea and green coffee both have powerful weight-loss properties. They boost your health, eliminate pollutants, and protect your skin from premature ageing. But which one of these drinks is better for weight loss?

Have you tried everything in the 'weight-loss dictionary' that can help you get rid of the extra kilos? While there is no 'one way that fits all' in weight loss, there are some foods that can help you on your journey to weight loss. Green coffee and green tea have been touted as one of the best foods to eat when you are trying to lose weight. Of course, the benefits of sipping on a hot brewed green tea are numerous but which one of these potent drinks is more beneficial for people trying to lose weight? In this article, let's find out which of these two drinks reigns supreme when it comes to weight loss.

Green tea has carved a niche for itself in the weight loss and fitness world. It seems to have got the tag of being the elixir of weight loss. It has antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, which makes it the most attractive and the best drink to lose weight. However, in the recent past, another beverage has grabbed the fitness world as one of the healthy weight loss ingredients - green coffee. It also helps in treating diabetes and heart diseases.

How does green coffee help in weight loss?

Green coffee beans are the ones that haven't been roasted yet. It contains CGA, which the beans release when it is being roasted. CGA helps the body in handling its blood sugar level and also keeps the metabolism rate under control. Since these coffee beans are not roasted, they have much higher levels of CGA as compared to other forms of coffee. The CGA also helps in burning fats faster.

In a nutshell, consumption of green coffee does these to you:

Green coffee helps the release of fatty acids.

It works as a catalyst in the oxidation of your body fat.

It helps and improves your body's metabolism rate

Green coffee also helps in stimulating the absorption of fat in the liver.

How Does Green Tea Help In Weight Loss?

Green tea, on the other hand, is extracted from the plant called 'Camellia Sinensis. Green tea has less amount of caffeine and is packed full of health-promoting compounds. According to studies, drinking green tea can help you lose weight and reduce your risk of several diseases, including diabetes, cancer, and other heart-related diseases. Consumption of green tea also stimulates the nervous system and helps in increasing the body's metabolism rate. The high level of antioxidants present in green tea also helps your body to gain energy and your brain to perform better.

In a nutshell, consumption of green tea can help in the following ways:

It is extremely rich in antioxidants and thus helps in preventing premature ageing of the skin.

It helps in breaking down the fat in your body and increases energy in the body.

It also improves mental clarity and alertness.

The properties of green tea also lower blood pressure.

Green Coffee Vs Green Tea - The Conclusion

Both green tea and green coffee have some exceptional health benefits. They improve your health from deep inside, flush out toxins, help burn fat, and protect your skin from ageing. However, some recent studies have shown that green coffee is a lot more effective for weight loss since it starts showing results much faster. But, do not forget that even a cup of green tea can help you in your weight loss journey. Just that you will have to keep some patience. Also, don't forget that these two drinks are no magic elixirs. Consumption of green tea or green coffee can only show visible results when you follow a proper diet and exercise regime.

