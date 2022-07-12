Green Tea Vs Apple Cider Vinegar For Weight Loss: Which One Is Better?

Trying to lose weight but not able to decide whether to go for apple cider vinegar or green tea? Read on to know.

Are you on your weight loss journey? You must have heard a lot about green tea and also apple cider vinegar. These two are the top-rated drinks when it comes to shedding extra kilos. Both of these two are well-known for increasing the metabolism rate of the body, thus helping the body keep the body weight under control. From promoting weight loss to boosting metabolism rate and preventing (or managing) chronic diseases, green tea and apple cider vinegar are great for your overall health. But, which one is better when it comes to weight loss? Let's understand.

Apple Cider Vinegar

Apple Cider Vinegar, also known as ACV is your friend when you are trying to lose weight. It is a unique source of acetic acid (not bad for your health) and it carries several beneficial properties for your overall health. It is low in calories which boosts weight loss. Although it consists of a very low amount of vitamins, it is still great for healing constipation, and other stomach-related problems.

How much should you consume? Well, when it comes to how much ACV is too much, experts suggest that one can consume two tablespoons every morning in diluted form (mixed with lukewarm water). Drinking ACV daily can also help in managing the body's blood sugar levels. It works wonders for those patients too, who are suffering from high cholesterol and other cardiovascular illnesses.

Side Effects of Apple Cider Vinegar

Some of the side effects of apple cider vinegar include -

Tooth corrosion Oesophagal burn Triggers digestive problems Reduces potassium levels

Green Tea

The one drink that all health lovers crave is green tea. Packed with several health benefits, this elixir is your best buddy if you are trying to shed those extra kilos. It is considered to be the healthiest beverage in the world. Green tea is rich in polyphenols and helps in oxidation. Drinking green tea daily can help boost your metabolism rate, thus promoting effective weight loss. However, not just weight loss, green tea is also great for your skin health, it helps make skin look younger and glowing. Packed with antioxidants, green tea also helps in managing risk the of cancer and several heart-related ailments.

How much is too much? Green tea also comes with some side effects, however, if you are taking it perfectly then you are safe. According to the experts, having two-three cups of green tea daily is good for an adult. Also, never consume it on an empty stomach.

Side Effects of Green Tea

Some of the side effects of drinking the wrong dosage of green tea may include -

Anxiety Insomnia Tremors Irritability Headache Irregular heartbeat Liver injury

Which One Is Better?

Well, both apple cider vinegar and green works wonder when it comes to your health, especially weight loss. They both are great detoxifiers and carry a lot of health benefits. On one hand, green tea is the greatest and the healthiest beverage when it comes to cleansing blood and controlling the chances of cancer, apple cider vinegar on the other hand comes with benefits like managing weight, blood pressure, etc.

Some of the common benefits of both apple cider vinegar and green tea are:

Enhances immune system Slows ageing Boosts energy Helps in weight loss Maintains blood circulation For healthy hair and skin

Therefore, we can easily say that both ACV and green tea are equally useful and great at their end and could be easily included in your diet routine. However, do consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet and lifestyle.