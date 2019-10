Loved by people all over the world, both green tea and black tea are derived from the same plant, Camellia sinensis. The main difference between the two is that black tea is fermented (oxidation process) and while green tea leaves go through minimal processing. The oxidation process for black tea involves rolling of black tea leaves and exposing them to the air to start the fermentation process. This reaction makes the leaves black/dark-brown. It is because of this process that black tea gets its flavour and intensity. Green tea does not go through the fermentation process. That’s why it has a lighter colour compared to black tea. Both teas provide ample heath benefits when added to diet. But because of the difference in nutrient content, they provide different benefits.

Here we reveal some of the health benefits common to both the teas so that it is easy for you to make a choice.

Black tea is better for bone strength

If you want to strengthen your bones and teeth, then you should drink black tea. Both green and black tea contain fluoride content to support your bone and teeth health, but black tea contains more. Fluoride is converted into hydroxyapatite by your body. This is a mineralised tissue from which teeth and bones are made. To further increase your fluoride content, you can make your black tea with tap water. A regular cup of black tea made with tap water contains about 0.9 milligrams of fluoride.

Green tea brings down your risk of cancer

Green tea comes out ahead in this one. When it comes to fighting cancer, consuming green tea is your best choice. Green tea is rich is catechins – type of natural antioxidants. There are four different types of catechins present in green tea, one of which is epigallocatechin gallate, or EGCG. According to a recent study, published in the journal Toxicology and Applied Pharmacology, EGCG is linked to regulating gene activity in cancer cells. EGCG promotes cancer cell death and reduces the risk of developing skin and colon cancer. EGCG is present in both black and green tea but it is in abundant quantity in green tea.

Green tea may boost heart health

According to a study published in the Journal of Biological Chemistry, rich presence of EGCG in green tea could be linked to reduced stress on the heart’s blood vessels and cells. According to the study, EGCG interacts with the heart cells that line up in the blood vessels and creates a shield to

provide protection from stress. Reduced stress on blood vessels help in controlling blood cholesterol levels, reducing the risk of heart disease and even death