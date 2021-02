Of late, green tea has become a healthy beverage of choice for most health enthusiasts. One of the main reasons why green tea is considered is a healthy option is that it contains zero calories. Green tea is known to be rich in several essential nutrients like catechins, antioxidants, probiotics, and metabolism-boosting benefits. A new study has found that drinking tea can help reduce multiple causes of death and prevent further cardiovascular problems among stroke and heart attack survivors. Also Read - Daily consumption of this nut can reduce the risk of heart diseases in people with diabetes

Daily Green Tea and Coffee Consumption May Help Heart Attack Survivors

The study published in the journal Stroke analyzed data of more than 46,000 participants aged 40 to 79. The team found that drinking green tea may help lower the risk of heart diseases.

For the study, the team divided participants into three groups: a history of stroke, history of myocardial infarction (MI), and no history of stroke or MI. Each group was asked to consume green tea and coffee, and the team analyzed the amount and frequency. When compared with participants who rarely drank green tea, stroke survivors who consumed at least 7 cups of green tea every day were at a lower risk of all-cause mortality by approximately 62 per cent.

Researcher Hiroyasu Iso, Professor at Osaka University of Suita, Japan said that there is strong evidence that lifestyles among stroke and heart attack survivors. This would not only help ageing individuals, but they need to improve life expectancy following these cardiovascular events.

It was also reported that drinking one cup of coffee a day also reduced the overall risk of death by approximately 22 per cent in heart attack survivors when compared to those who did not drink coffee regularly.

Stroke or heart attack survivors who consumed one or more cups of coffee a week had approximately 14 per cent lower risk of all-cause mortality compared to non-coffee drinkers.

Green Coffee Is Also Good For Your Heart

Green coffee, popular among people trying to lose weight, is also good for heart diseases. Studies have found that green coffee beans are a popular weight loss supplement that could help improve blood pressure and cholesterol levels, which, in turn, alleviates the risk of heart diseases.

A 2019 review published in the Wiley Online Library found that green coffee extract has a positive effect on blood vessels, which is good for heart diseases.

Other Lifestyle Habits For A Healthy Heart

One food alone would not reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases; you also have to incorporate other changes in your diet. Here are some habits for a healthy heart that are good for your health: