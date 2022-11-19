Green Jackfruit Flour: Here’s Why This Is The Superfood For Diabetes Patients

Diabetes is a lifestyle disease, and the major cause of its growth is due to the unhealthy routines and eating habits of people. The best way to keep this in check is by following a healthy balanced diet and weight management. Nutrition diagnosis, obesity management and lifestyle modifications, all go hand-in-hand to manage this condition. The Indian dietary pattern relies heavily on carbohydrates, largely affecting postprandial (PP) blood sugar readings; one needs to choose carbs wisely. When it comes to these critical factors, the green or unripe jackfruit or chakka or kathal is an ideal choice for diabetes management.

To learn more about the efficacy of green jackfruit flour in controlling blood sugar, a gold standard clinical study was conducted in India at the Government Medical College, Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh which involved randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled human trials. This study suggested a therapeutic potential of the green jackfruit flour meal in improving glycaemic control in type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM) patients, following the consumption of the green jackfruit flour meal thrice a day (a total of 30 grams) for a period of 12 weeks.

Benefits of green jackfruit flour

Green jackfruit, a unique seasonal fruit, and the official fruit of Kerala, is a powerful food that helps control blood sugar levels. Let's look at its benefits -

The lower glycaemic load (GL) of this green or unripe fruit compared to rice allows food to break down slowly in the gut resulting in slower release of glucose, and, hence, dropping blood sugar levels.

It is also rich in fiber and protein, both of which contribute to a lower GL, as they help slow digestion and keep blood sugar levels from rising rapidly after a meal.

Also, the fiber and protein in green jackfruit keep one satiated for longer, which helps cut down overeating, leading to healthy weight management.

This superfood is loaded with dietary fiber, carbs, vitamins, and minerals, therefore, making it a perfect fit for medical nutrition therapy (MNT) for persons with diabetes.

Additionally, it is also a great source of antioxidants, phytonutrients and flavonoids, which helps with the antidiabetic effect of this flour.

Unripe jackfruit can help control high BP in diabetics

High blood pressure or hypertension often co-exists with diabetes. Green jackfruit has good potassium content; this helps lower blood pressure by counteracting the effects of sodium and reducing tension in the walls of blood vessels. Hence, green jackfruit flour can be incorporated into regular meals to reap these benefits without altering dietary preferences.

It fights iron deficiency anaemia

The condition of diabetes may sometimes be accompanied with iron deficiency anaemia (IDA); a commonly reported condition associated with falsely elevated A1C concentrations. There is a direct link between anaemia caused by iron deficiency and higher amounts of glucose in the blood. Green jackfruit flour increases the human body's capacity to absorb iron, making it extremely effective in preventing and curing anaemia; thus, improves diabetes control and may prevent or delay the occurrence of complications.

It boosts gut health

Green jackfruit is a gluten-free food and a gluten-free diet can provide many health benefits like easing digestive symptoms, reducing chronic inflammation, boosting energy, and helping with weight management.

What experts say

Renowned diabetologists and dietitians have highlighted how the regular consumption of green jackfruit flour in medical nutrition therapy, in their clinical practice, for persons

with diabetes (PWD) has shown remarkable improvement not only in control of blood sugar but also aided weight loss, helped optimise bowel movement, some lipid fractions and markers of fatty liver as well. Integration of green jackfruit flour in meal plans has also reflected an improved gut health, attaining early satiety, calorie-restriction and better post-meal blood glucose levels in medical nutrition therapy for persons with diabetes (PWD). It has also been observed that, in diabetic children, adding this food to daily diet can lead to a change in prescription, that is, they may need a lower insulin dose.

Add green jackfruit flour to your daily diet

The seasonal jackfruit is available in the form of flour for consumption round the year and this has enabled diabetes healthcare professionals to incorporate it in medical nutrition therapy for persons with diabetes, as well as to offer an aspirational-healthy-affordable lifestyle for people with diabetes, all the while maintaining pleasure of eating.

This flour has a neutral taste without a strong aroma

It makes for an easy integration with majority of staple foods across India - from roti, poori, paratha to dosa, idli, upma to oats or porridge

It makes wholesome meals healthier while maintaining the pleasure of eating.

It can easily be used with daily meals as well, such as with a cup of curd before major meals.

This flour is quite versatile and can be added to numerous recipes with almost no changes to the original recipe. And the best part is that this gluten-free flour makes the dish more healthy.

Green jackfruit flour can easily be included into a range of Indian preparations; its consumption adds to the increase in intake of green vegetables, thereby resulting in an overall healthy diet. It goes without saying that green vegetables are integral to your diet if you are shifting to a more healthy eating plan. And, don't forget that the World Diabetes Day campaign states that over 50 per cent type 2 diabetes cases can be prevented with access to healthy food and a place to exercise.

(This article is authored by James Joseph, Founder, Jackfruit365)

