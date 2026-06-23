Grapes vs Apples: Which fruit is better for blood sugar control?

Wondering which fruit is better for blood sugar control? Know how grapes and apples affect glucose levels, nutrition, fibre and overall health.

Grapes vs Apples

While fruits are definitely a part of a healthy diet, many get confused about which fruits are better to consume when concerned about its effect on blood sugar. Grapes and apples are two of the most commonly eaten fruits around the world. Both of them are healthy, flavourful and high in vitamins but the what makes you confuse is which one is better for blood sugar control? Let's find out.

Blood Sugar And Fruits

Carbohydrates are converted to glucose in the body and raise blood sugar levels. The sugars found in fruit are naturally occurring, primarily fructose, and are important for their dietary fibre, antioxidants and nutrients content.

The important thing about fruits, is how fast they increase the blood sugar level. The Glycemic Index (GI) is the best measure of this. Foods with a lower GI will cause a higher, but gradual, increase in blood sugar.

Apples

One of best fruits to keep blood sugar levels in check are apples. They contain soluble fibre known as pectin which helps slow the absorption of sugar, thus reducing the spike.

The glycemic index for apples is lower and fibre content is medium with approximately 4 grams in a medium-sized apple. Apples are a low glycaemic meal, meaning they will keep you satiated for a longer period of time, thus helping to eliminate unwanted cravings.

Grapes

Grapes are also filled with nutrients and antioxidants, particularly resveratrol which helps keep the heart healthy, and may help lower the inflammation.

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People tend to consume more grapes, probably because they're smaller and easier to snack on. This can rapidly bring about an uptick in sugar consumption.

Which Fruit is Better?

Apples come out the winner. Because they contain more fibre and have a low glycemic index, they are better for those with diabetes, prediabetes or for those who are aiming for a steady energy release.

It doesn't mean that grapes are unhealthy. These can be consumed in moderation as part of a well-balanced diet. The rule is to control portion sizes.

Tips to Eat Fruits Without Spiking Blood Sugar

Have fruits which have nuts or high protein content to slow down sugar release. Consume sweet fruits in moderation; do not have too many sweet fruits at any one time. Avoid fruit skins (if possible) for additional fibre. Watch for amount of food, particularly grapes and other fruit.

While both grapes and apples provide health benefits, apples have an edge if it comes to keeping blood sugars in check. They are rich in fibre which helps to provide a slow release of sugars and maintain more stable blood sugars. Grapes can still be eaten like all food, so it is important that they are enjoyed in the correct amounts.

Eating a balanced diet and exercise are still the top two tips to help control blood sugar levels and eat favourite fruits.

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