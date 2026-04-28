Glucose in summer: 5 powerful ways it boosts energy, hydration and beats heatwave fatigue

Know how glucose helps maintain energy, improves hydration, and reduces fatigue during summer, making it easier for your body to cope with rising heat.

Benefits of glucose (Image: AI Generated)

As temperatures rise, the body works harder to stay cool. Excessive perspiration, dehydration and fatigue are usual in summer, particularly during heatwaves. According to Dr Sunil Kumar, Nephrologist, CK Birla Hospitals, CMRI, the easiest and most effective way to take care of your body in this period is to ensure that you have enough glucose. A natural sugar present in foods, glucose is a fast energy source and is instrumental in hydration and recovery.

Benefits of glucose in summer

Here are five ways to use glucose to keep your body moving and rejuvenated during the summer heat:

1. Provides instant energy boost

In hot weather the body is inclined to feel slow because of loss of fluids and tiredness. It is also one of the fastest sources of energy as the glucose is rapidly consumed into the bloodstream. Do you feel tired of spending an hour outside or feel a midday crash? A glucose drink or food may aid in restoring energy levels nearly immediately.

2. Supports better hydration

Glucose is useful in aiding the body to better absorb water. Together with water and the electrolytes, it increases intestinal fluid absorption. That is why oral rehydration solution (ORS) frequently includes glucose- it assists in replacing the lost fluids and salts (which are lost with the sweat) and minimises the chances of dehydration.

3. Helps fight heatwave fatigue

Overheating may produce such symptoms as weakness, and light-headedness and lack of strength. Glucose is used to maintain the level of glucose in the body which may otherwise produce sudden drops leading to increased fatigue. It helps the body to adapt more to long-term exposure to high temperatures by maintaining energy levels constant.

4. Aids muscle function and reduces weakness

Not only does sweating result in loss of water, but also in electrolytes necessary in muscle activity. Low glucose may lead to weakness and fatigue of the muscles. Drinking glucose to power up muscles and to maintain good performance, particularly when you are actively doing something or spending much time in the sun.

You may like to read

5. Helps in quick recovery

When it comes to mild heat exhaustion, the body requires urgent rehydration and replenishment of energy. Drinks with glucose can be helpful to jump-start the body and provide it with lost energy and help with dehydration. It may also come in handy especially when there is a long commute, outdoor activities or working in hot environment.

Stay hydrated and healthy this summer.

Add The HealthSite as a Preferred Source

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.