Soda, pop, or cola – whatever you call it, this sugary, carbonated beverage is one of the unhealthiest drinks on the planet. A 12-ounce can of soda contains 39 grams of sugar or about 9.75 teaspoons —which is more than the recommended daily limit for most people.

Drinking soda regularly can contribute to weight gain, which in turn increases your risk of diabetes. One study concluded that drinking one to two sugary drinks every day increases your risk of type 2 diabetes by about 25 percent. Drinking high amounts of sugar-sweetened beverages — such as soda — is also known to increase the chances of heart disease, kidney diseases, and poor dental and skin health. In fact, a study warned that soda drinkers have a 20 percent higher risk of coronary heart disease.

These heart risks can be reversed simply by giving up the sugary beverage. If you're a die-hard soda drinker, your body will undergo several changes when you cut back on the drink, or avoid it altogether.

Your brain health will improve

Excess consumption of soda, either regular or diet, is associated with accelerated brain aging and poor memory. A 2017 study published in Stroke found an association between diet soda and a higher risk of dementia and stroke. JAMA Internal Medicine reported a study last year that linked soda consumption to death by any cause.

If you kick the fizz, your brain will thank you. Cutting back on the sugary drink will lower your risk of dementia and stroke.

You will start losing extra weight

Simply eliminating soda from your diet can make a great difference in your weight. Sipping a 12-ounce cola can give you roughly 150 calories and zero nutrition. Cutting these empty calories from your diet may help you get rid of those extra pounds.

A study published in Obesity Reviews in August 2013 concluded that sugar-sweetened beverages like soda lead to weight gain. Giving up these sugary drinks or replacing them with other healthy alternatives can lead to weight loss over time.

You will get your perfect smile back

The sugar in soda feeds the bacteria in your mouth and forms acid, which can erode your pearly whites and weaken your enamel, resulting in tooth decay. Diet soda is not a healthier option either. Experts say diet soda contains acid, which can double up the damage.

Giving up soda or replacing it with less sugary and less acidic drinks can prevent your teeth from such damage and give you the perfect smile.

Moreover, drinking low-fat milk instead of soda can provide your body the nutrients it needs namely, calcium and vitamin D, to build stronger bones and teeth.

Your heart will do a better job

Just one can of soda per day (regular or diet) can up your risk for metabolic syndrome, which is a contributor to cardiovascular disease, a 2015 study published in Nutrients suggested. Harvard Medical School also cautioned that drinking two or more sugary beverages per day can increase your risk for heart disease or stroke by 33 percent.

Excess sugar may cause inflammation in the body and chronic inflammation may lead to heart disease. So, by giving up soda, you’re actually protecting your heart from such possible damage. That in turn will improve overall health and your life span.