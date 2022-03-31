Get Rid Of Winter Toxins For An Energetic And Infection-Free Summer

Thinking of getting rid of all the toxin build-up of the winter season? Read on to know how to get rid of the winter pollutants before summer sets in.

The human body has a remarkable ability to organically cleanse and mend itself. But with constant exposure to chemicals, pollutants, preservatives, and toxins, especially in the season like winter, our body parts that perform detoxification alone cannot help and require additional support. Detoxifying helps you flush out all of the toxins and harmful substances and rejuvenates your body by providing it with a boost of health and vitality.

Now that summer has arrived, these toxins might add up to the summer fatigue and make us sicker. It is important to flush out all of these toxins and harmful elements because if they remain in our bodies for an incredibly long time, they have a negative impact and can make our bodies weaker and more vulnerable to chronic disease. That is why it becomes even more important before entering the new season of summer, to detoxify your winter pollutants.

Detoxify Your Winter Toxins

Consuming fat-laden food can damage the body in the long run, as these foods are hard on the body and never get digested properly, causing stomach upset, ache, swelling or constipation.

This type of intake reduces body activity, making it heavier, resulting in low energy. Since summers occur when generally hot weather drains the body's energy, It is imperative that it undergoes a winter detoxification process to flush out the excess accumulation of food.

Since summer has just arrived, it is always a good practice to detoxify yourself before a heatwave. It is best to make the switch to living a holistic lifestyle. A holistic Lifestyle majorly involves the following habits, according to the nutritionist:

Avoid junk food

Avoid eating junk food and switch to homemade healthy food on a regular basis. Strictly avoid the consumption of excessive sugar, fatty foods, and salt as they can be harmful.

Consume more fruits and vegetables

Include consuming seasonal fruits and vegetables on a regular basis as they are an excellent source of essential vitamins and minerals and are high in fibre. Eating a diet high in fruits and vegetables can reduce a person's risk of developing heart disease, cancer, inflammation, and diabetes. Eat fruits like apples, pear, guava. Muskmelon or coconut water.

Keep yourself hydrated

Drinking plenty of water is very important to detoxify your body, at least 3 to 4 litres daily, depending on your body weight. Another good practice is to drink warm water throughout the day. If you are looking for that extra detoxification power then add lemon juice to your glass of water. So, start hydrating yourself before the onset of summer.

Sleep more

Take a proper amount of sleep regularly. 7-9 hours of solid sleep every night allows your body to rejuvenate and cleanse itself. It also aids in the proper functioning of all the organs and also helps in keeping your brain in order.

Drinks To Detoxify Your Winter Toxins

Here are some easy to make drinks that can help in detoxification, which include:

Giloy juice

The first thing in the morning you need to do right after you wake up is to have a glass of "Giloy Juice". Giloy is a powerful herb that boosts immunity by flushing out toxins, bringing down any kind of fever or inflammation, and reducing respiratory problems. After this, bless your stomach with 5 soaked almonds and 2 soaked walnuts which help in weight loss, boost brain function, lowering cholesterol, and also for good glowing skin.

Carrot, and beetroot juice with ginger

The combination of bitter, sweet and spicy altogether makes a brilliant detox drink to flush out all the toxins from our body and provide nutrition that makes our body healthy. Other than detoxifying our body, it also purifies our blood and maintains our heart health.

Spinach and apple juice with lemon

Adding zesty lemon to bitter green spinach and sweet apple can make a great detox drink to flush the winter junk. With high fibre and high amount of nutrient content, this drink makes a wonderful refreshing and hydrating drink. It detoxifies as well as boosts immunity, hydrates the body, and beautifies skin. It also helps in weight loss and digestion.

Amla and turmeric detox drink

Rich in anti-inflammatory and healing properties, Amla and turmeric both make up for a brilliant detox drink. Along with detoxification, Amla is rich in Vitamin C. It also helps in improving digestion, promotes weight loss and eye health.

(The article is contributed by Nutritionist Sapna Jaysingh Patel, Founder of Health Before Wealth)