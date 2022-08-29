Ganesh Chaturthi Recipes: 3 Easy Cholesterol-Friendly Sweets Recipes

Who said you can't enjoy sweets when dealing with high cholesterol levels? Check out these yummy and easy recipes for the upcoming occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 | No occasion is complete without sweets and desserts. The heart and soul of any celebration, especially in Indian houses, are the desserts or the sweet dishes. However, these sweet dishes come with a high cost, not financially but healthwise. Sugar used in the making of sweets is linked to some serious health conditions that can be hard to manage. It can trigger your blood glucose levels and also cause a spike in your cholesterol meter. If you happen to suffer from hypercholesterolemia or high cholesterol levels, this time can pose a serious problem- as it becomes challenging to manage the cholesterol levels while indulging in the festival spirit. Does this mean that you cannot eat sweets if you have high levels of cholesterol? With Ganesh Chaturthi around the corner, we have got some amazing dessert recipes that you can try even when you are suffering from chronic health conditions such as HDL and LDL.

Cholesterol-Friendly Sweets Recipes

Who said cholesterol patients cannot have sweets? No more depriving your soul of indulging in sweets. This Ganesh Chaturthi, try out these amazing cholesterol-friendly sweets recipes.

Bottle-Gourd Kheer (Lauki ka kheer)

Who doesn't like to have kheer, and that too when it is an occasion which celebrates joy and love? But, what comes to your mind when we say kheer? Milk, sugar and lots of cholesterol, isn't it? What if we say you can actually have a better version of kheer? Swap your regular sevai or rice with shredded lauki or bottle gourd. The fibre present in the bottle-gourd along with its innumerable vitamins and minerals can help you keep your cholesterol levels under check. Also, you can swap the regular sugar with some jaggery or stevia and use skimmed milk.

Ingredients

Low-fat skimmed milk Shredded bottle gourd Jaggery or stevia

Method

Take a pan and put it on the flame, now add low-fat skimmed milk, and bring it to a boil. Now, add shredded bottle gourd and cook it well on low flame. When you see the bottle gourd is nicely cooked, add jaggery (as per taste). Cook everything till it comes to a good kheer-like consistency. Turn off the flame and allow the kheer to cool down. Serve this with some shredded nuts and strands of saffron.

Lotus Seeds Laddoo (Makhana laddoo)

Lotus seeds, also known as makhana in many areas are one of the healthiest snacks that one can have. It is not only good for people who are trying to keep their weight under check, but also great for anyone who is dealing with severe health conditions. Makhanas or fox nuts are rich sources of fiber, and are extremely high in protein content, they are also low in calories, which makes them perfect as a candidate for a low-cholesterol diet.

Ingredients

Fox-nuts or makhanas Nuts and dry fruits of your choice Jaggery

Method

To make this recipe, all you need to do is dry roast some makhanas. Grind the roasted makhanas to convert them into powder. Add jaggery, and some nuts to this powder to form a semi-paste texture. Now, make laddoos with the mixture.

Dry Fruit Modak

Ganesh Chaturthi without modak? No ways! Even when you are suffering from high cholesterol levels. The HDL present in dry fruits or nuts is effective in reducing the bad cholesterol levels in various parts of the body. It is because it carries away all the LDL( bad) cholesterol to the liver for degradation. So make your own shots of Good fat modaks to beat away the bad cholesterol. Check out the recipe below:

Ingredients

Dry fruits and nuts Jaggery syrup

Method

Take a grinding jar and add some nuts to it. Now grind it. Transfer the ground nuts to a bowl and add some jaggery syrup. Now, take a small portion of this mixture in your palm and give it the shape of modak.