Ganesh Chaturthi celebration may not be grand this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Keeping in mind the current situation, state governments have urged the public to celebrate the festival at home and avoid crowding at pandals. If you’re celebrating the festival at home, let’s make it an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi by using Ganesha idols made of unbaked clay that can easily dissolve into the water on immersion and are completely biodegradable. Also, install a small idol so that it can be immersed in water at home. If you’re observing fast during these 10 days, you can either go for nirjal vrat (waterless fast) or phalahar vrat (partial fast). Keep reading to know more about these two fasting options. Also Read - Top 5 health benefits of fasting

Ganesh Chaturthi fasting

Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is a day to celebrate the arrival of Lord Ganesha, the Hindu god of prosperity and wisdom, to earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother Goddess Parvati/Gauri. The 10-day festival starts on the fourth day of the waxing phase of the moon in the month of Bhadrapada as per the Hindu calendar. This year the festival falls on Saturday, August 22 and murti visarjan (submerging Ganesha idol in the water) will be held on September 1. Also Read - Ganesh Chaturthi 2020: 4 reasons an eco-friendly Ganesha is good for you

The festival begins with the installation of Ganesha idols at homes, or at different pandals at public places. People offer fruits, flowers and Lord Ganesha’s favourite sweet Modak while they worship the elephant-headed god for 10 days to seek his blessings. Many also observe fast from dawn to the dusk as it is believed that those who fast on this auspicious occasion are blessed with health, wealth and prosperity. They break the fast after the evening aarti. The devotees can either opt for nirjal vrat (waterless fast) or phalahar vrat (partial fast). Also Read - Intermittent fasting for weight loss: How to make time-restricted eating sustainable

Nirajal vrat

This type of fasting involves restricting not only food but water intake as well for the duration of the fast. While Ganesh followers go on dry fast to seek his blessings, supporters of this type of fasting claim that it can aid weight loss, build immunity and improve spiritual well-being.

How does dry fasting strengthen the body’s immune system? It is claimed that that fasting resets the immune system by removing damaged cells and helping regenerate new ones. Further, research suggests that limiting calories may help reduce inflammation, which in turn may help improve the immune system.

However, some health experts say that fasting without water can lead to dehydration and other complications, especially if it’s repeated or extended for over 24 hours.

Elderly people, anyone with a chronic disease, pregnant women, and children are advised against any type of fasting.

Phalahar vrat

Those who undertake the phalahar fast can have fruits, milk, sabudana khichdi, curd rice, kheer, sweets like til ka ladoo (sesame sweetmeat), gajak and rewari (sweets made of sesame and jaggery), tea and coffee.

Sabudana khichdi is one of the most popular fasting foods in India. It is made with sago pearls, potatoes, peanuts and flavored with chilies, cumin and curry leaves. Sabudana is a great source of protein and dietary fibre and also contains a decent amount of potassium. It is known to improve gut health, promote healthy blood flow and keep your BP in check.

All the followers strictly restrain from non-vegetarian food and alcohol during these 10 days of Ganesh Chaturthi.