Recent research has revealed that a diet that is rich in high sugar fructose can be harmful to your immunity system and can reverse all its important processes in your body.

What is fructose? Fructose is a natural sugar that is usually found in fruits and vegetables that we consume in our diet. On the other hand, sugar sources such as sweeteners are harmful to the body and in the long run can damage the immunity system permanently.

A study conducted by the scientists of Swansea states that one must stay away from a diet rich in fructose which commonly consists of – sugary drinks, sweets, and processed foods.

According to study results, this type of diet can lead to certain chronic diseases including -obesity, type 2 diabetes, and non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and its intake can also increase substantially throughout the developed world in recent years.

High Fructose Diet’s Impact On Immune System

Ever imagined what could happen to your immune system after indulging in a fructose-rich diet? We will tell you what exactly happens to your immunity system.

Fructose causes the immune system to become inflamed and that process produces more reactive molecules which are associated with inflammation. Inflammation of this kind can go on to damage cells and tissues and contribute to organs and body systems not working as they should and could lead to disease.

The study has also revealed how fructose could be linked to diabetes and obesity. Here’s how!

The recent study has also shed light on how fructose could link to obesity, as inflammation is often associated with this condition.

High consumption of sugary beverages rich in fructose is directly linked to obesity and severe health issues such as metabolic syndrome. Fructose also promotes complications in glucose metabolism thus high consumption of a fructose diet can raise the risk of diabetes.

However, there is a way you can manage these health complications from affecting you. How? Exercising daily can actually help you in managing the symptoms.

Fructose Diet Can Be Harmful – Avoid These Foods To Keep Your Immunity System Working

Now, let’s understand what are these foods that can raise these risks.

Sugary Foods

Stay away from foods that are rich in sugar content. To start with you can avoid coke, or other packed beverages, packaged or canned fruits, etc.

Processed Cereals

Are you someone who is completely dependent on processed cereals for breakfast? you must stop then. Consumption of processed cereals such as chocolate flakes, packed cereals, etc. What is the other option then? you can make your own customized granola. Here is a quick recipe to follow –

Grab a bowl, add rolled oats, some nuts, chia seeds, flax seeds, some pure organic honey and sprinkle some cinnamon on top of it. Now mix everything well and microwave it for 10-15 minutes. Voila… your homemade granola is ready.

Also, Stay Away From Junk Foods

This goes without saying. We all know how bad junk foods are when it comes to health. Junk foods are one such source of fructose that can wreak havoc on your immunity.