Recent research has revealed that a diet that is rich in high sugar fructose can be harmful to your immunity system and can reverse all its important processes in your body. What is fructose? Fructose is a natural sugar that is usually found in fruits and vegetables that we consume in our diet. On the other hand sugar sources such as sweeteners are harmful to the body and in the long run can damage the immunity system permanently. A study conducted by the scientists of Swansea states that one must stay away from a diet rich in fructose which commonly