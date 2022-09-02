From Kava To Magnesium, These 5 Supplements Are Known To Reduce Anxiety

Lets unpack the potential benefits of taking regular supplements for anxiety.

Supplements for anxiety are becoming increasingly popular, with research suggesting that they may help to reduce some of the symptoms experienced by people with anxiety disorders. Anxiety is a complex condition that often comes hand in hand with other mental health conditions, such as depression or PTSD. Often prescribed medications are needed for effective treatment, combined with regular therapy to help manage symptoms and unpack their cause. However, there are some dietary supplements that you can take periodically to help support good health, restful sleep and stress management.

But, no matter how effective supplements are it is recommended that they should not be taken without medical supervision. Some of these supplements might react with any medication that a person might be taking currently. Here you will find out which medications can help your anxiety and which ones you should avoid.

5 SUPPLEMENTS TO COPE WITH ANXIETY

These 5 supplements are known to help people cope with anxiety, stress and depression.

Magnesium

Severe deficiency in magnesium can be one of the causes of poor mental health. As magnesium levels in the body go down, a person will also be unable to handle stressful scenarios in their life. According to the review published in the journal Nutrients, chronic anxiety and stress can also deplete the magnesium content of the body and cause a condition called maladaptive stress response. This condition and conditions of chronic stress and anxiety can be treated by simply taking supplements of magnesium.

Valerian

A review was published in the journal of Evidence-based Integrative Medicine indicates that a supplement called valerian will be very beneficial to improve sleep and manage stress. Valerian is made from a plant and is considered as a natural sleep medication. However, note that this supplement is unstable so, taking it without a doctors prescription is not advised.

Kava

The efficacy of kava for treating anxiety and stress has been proven to be very beneficial. It is essentially used in the treatment for Generalized Anxiety Disorder (GAD) according to the review published in the journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine.

Fish Oil

Fatty acid deficiency can lead to poor mental health and inability to cope with stress. Fatty acids play a huge function in brain chemistry as stated in the journal of Frontiers in Aging Neuroscience. Without it, a person might have anxiety attacks, feel stressful and also might not be able to cope with the it. Additionally, the JAMA network open (opens in new tab) medical journal conducted a meta analysis that found a high dosage of omega-3 which are found in fish oil supplements might help to reduce symptoms of clinical anxiety.

St. John's Wort

St John's Wort is a very well known home remedy used for mood betterment and anxiety. It can be effective in treating mild to moderate stages of depression. According to studies, it is risky to take especially because it can react with other medications like birth control or antidepressants and interrupt their function.