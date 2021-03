Ayurveda has been a part of the medicinal world for centuries. It is a goldmine that offers a myriad of health benefits. The potency of the herbs and spices is undeniable. Fenugreek seeds are one such ingredient that nature has blessed us with and is beneficial for our health. Known as methi dana or fenugreek seeds, it is another similar ingredient that has long been a part of herbal remedies. But did you know even soaked fenugreek water is great for your health? Also Read - Diabetes: Can fenugreek help manage blood sugar levels? Let's find out

Health Benefits Of Soaked Fenugreek Water

From working as an antacid to managing diabetes, here are the benefits of including soaked fenugreek water in your diet. Also Read - 5 amazing health benefits of methi seeds

Good For Acidity

Do you suffer from acidity? Acidity is a common problem that can happen to anyone, and it can catch you off guard. The most common symptom of acidity is heartburn, which is a painful, burning feeling in the chest or throat. Having soaked fenugreek seeds on an empty stomach in the morning can help relieve acidity. Also Read - Follow these steps to tackle hair related problems

Helps Manage Diabetes

Diabetes is a common lifestyle disease that keeps your body from using insulin the way it should. Studies have suggested that soaked fenugreek seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels. Fenugreek seeds contain fibre and other chemicals that help slow digestion and the body’s absorption of carbohydrates and sugar. They help improve how the body uses sugar and increases the amount of insulin released.

Aids Digestion

If you have been suffering from digestive problems, then soaked fenugreek water might be able to help you get rid of the problem. It works on your digestive system and removes all toxins from your body. Since it improves bowel movements, it also helps combat constipation, indigestion, among other digestive problems.

Lowers Cholesterol

It is thought that fenugreek has the ability to increase the number of LDL receptors in the liver, which increases the amount of LDL “bad” cholesterol in the cells and removed from the bloodstream. It also helps reduce the accumulation of fat in the body, which helps control cholesterol and triglyceride levels.

Good For The Skin

Are you looking for ways to get glowing and shiny skin? Since soaked fenugreek water flushes out the toxin and aids in digestion, it can give you good skin. It has been found that fenugreek seeds contain vitamin K and vitamin C that helps you get rid of blemishes and dark circles from the skin. While it is super easy to include in your diet, you need to do a patch test before incorporating it into your diet.

How To Make Soaked Fenugreek Water?

To make this easy-peasy concoction, you need to soak one tablespoon of fenugreek seeds overnight in two glasses of water. Strain the seeds and drink the water in the morning. Since fenugreek is hot in nature, it may cause skin dryness if left untreated.

There’s no doubt that fenugreek seeds are one of the many ways Mother Nature has blessed us. But it is important to check for allergies and other problems before including them in your diet.