From Castor Oil To Coconut Oil: 5 Natural Ways To Treat Dry, Flaky Winter Skin

Although dry skin may seem harmless, this condition can lead to several complications if left untreated or inadequately managed. Check out these five oils for skin and hair to beat the winter dryness by locking in moisture.

As winter sets in you will naturally feel your skin turn dry and flaky. This typically occurs when you are exposed to dry winter air that can cause water loss in the uppermost layer of your skin. You may notice tightness and discomfort in your skin that is exposed to cold air.

Dry skin is a common factor that occurs during the winter season due to several factors that include low humidity, hot showers or baths, indoor heating, harsh weather conditions, reduced water intake, etc. This common skin condition occurs when the skin's outer protective layer is depleted of water and its natural moisturising factors.

Symptoms And Risks Associated With Dry Skin

Anyone can develop the skin condition, regardless of age, gender or skin type, during the winter season. Some of the most common symptoms of dry skin include tightness, itching, flaking, redness, rough skin, cracks, ashy appearance and sensitivity. Although dry skin may seem harmless, this condition can lead to several complications if left untreated or inadequately managed. People who leave dry skin condition untreated during the winter season may experience itching and discomfort, skin infection, dermatitis, fissures, bleeding, impaired wound healing, etc.

Five Best Oils To Beat Winter Dryness

"Many natural oils possess specific compounds with antimicrobial, antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and anti-itch properties, making them attractive alternative and complementary treatments for xerotic and inflammatory dermatoses associated with skin-barrier disruption," the National Institutes of Health (NIH) explains. From castor oil to coconut oil, to help you manage dry skin during the cold season, check out these five oils for skin and hair to beat the winter dryness by locking in moisture. Here's the list:

Castor Oil

Castor oil is a thick and sticky substance that is extracted from the seeds of the castor plant. It is an odourless oil that is widely popular for its positive effect on people who have dry skin and hair issues. Castor oil is known for strengthening hair by reducing breakage. Additionally, studies have shown that the fatty acids found in castor oil has moisturising effect that can reduce winter dryness.

Olive Oil

Extra Virgin Olive Oil (EVOO) is loaded with antioxidants, polyphenols and monounsaturated fats that can lock in moisture and keep your skin hydrated during the winter season. The essential components found in olive oil can help strengthen the skin's barrier function, keeping the skin hydrated and preventing dryness.

Argan Oil

Argan oil is also known as the holy grail of oils for hair and skin because of its incredible benefits. It is not as thick and heavy as castor oil and is incredibly hydrating that can be absorbed by your skin easily. Argan oil contains oleic, linoleic acids, vitamin E, carotenoids, sterols, and polyphenols, which are essential components for hydration and repair.

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil is a popular substance that is used for skin and hair across the globe. He is one of the best natural moisturizers that your skin can absorb easily without any carrier oil. The substances loaded with antioxidants, which can help relieve skin inflammation, cuts and wounds, rashes and other skin conditions.

Jojoba Oil

Jojoba oil also known as nature's liquid gold is an extract from the seeds of Jojoba plant, scientifically known as Simmondsia Chinensis. Professionals claim that Jojoba oil is one of the most versatile and skin friendly substance that closely mimics the skin's natural sebum. Jojoba oil offers intense hydration to the skin by locking in moisture and preventing skin from drying out.

The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.