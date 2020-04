One aspect of life that gets negatively affected by lockdown is your diet. With confirmed cases of COVID-19 increasing alarmingly over the last few days in India, we may be in for an extended lockdown period. Prime Minister Modi has also hinted at the possibility and states like Punjab and Odisha have already extended lockdown till May 1. Other states may follow suit. So, we may actually be facing an acute shortage of fresh products like seasonal vegetables and fruits.

This lockdown is necessary to contain the spread of COVID-19. But it may mean radically changing the way we approach food and the way we eat. With some things getting scarce and others disappearing off the shelf, we need to take a good long look and plan ahead. You need to have proper nutrition to keep your immunity up. This is also very important at this time. So, let us see how you can do this.

Dietary dangers of quarantine

Now, with limited access to fresh foods, you may be tempted to have more of processed foods. These foods have a high trans-fat content and unhealthy sugars and salt. It will be easy for you to do so and such unhealthy foods can satisfy cravings too. But these foods can negatively affect your immunity. It will also have an adverse effect on your overall physical and mental health. So, avoid the dietary pitfalls of quarantine and try and eat healthy. It is not so difficult if you put your mind to it. The first thing you need to do is limit your intake of fat, salt and sugar.

Plan your meals and buy accordingly

Panic buying can often lead to stocking of many unhealthy foods. So instead of rushing out to buy what ever you can lay your hands on, make a plan. You can plan for a week. Buy your grocery accordingly. Essential goods are still allowed free passage during lockdown. So, you don’t really have to stock up on fresh produce.

Use fresh products first

Consume foods that have a shorter shelf life first. Fruits, vegetables and dairy products are still available. So, have more of these foods instead of packaged and dry foodstuff. This is more healthy. It will help you maintain your weight and boost overall health too. You can also freeze some fruits and vegetables for later use. This will prevent food wastage which is a criminal thing to do in times like this.

Cook your own meals

Now you have the chance to cook your own meals since you are confined to the house. It will give you a chance to brush up on your cooking skills and you can eat healthy too. Home-cooked meals are nutritious and good for your immunity. Keep things simple and avoid too much of frying. Go online and look for healthy recipes that are super delicious too. This will also help you lose weight and be healthy.

Follow safe food handling practices

Food safety is a prerequisite for food security and a healthy diet. Only safe food is healthy food. When preparing food for yourself and others, it is important to follow good food hygiene practices to avoid food contamination and foodborne diseases. The key principles of good food hygiene include:

Limit your salt and sugar intake

As we spend more days in lockdown, we may see some scarcity in fresh products. This may push us towards canned, frozen or processed foods, which contain high levels of salt and added sugar. While buying, go for foods with reduced or no added salt and sugar. You can also rinse some canned foods like vegetables and beans to get rid of the excess salt and sugar. If you are cooking every day, try to flavor your food with herbs and condiments. This will help you use less salt and sugar.