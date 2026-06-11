Football player's pre-match diet explained: Expert tips ahead of FIFA 2026

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Written By: Muskan Gupta | Published : June 11, 2026 9:11 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Ms. Ginni Kalra
FIFA World Cup 2026 has started with full swing, and athletes around the globe are eager to learn what banks on the top footballers to deliver exemplary performance. As well as training, strategy, the recovery process, a player's performance on match day is a significant factor and nutrition is a vital part.
According to Ms Ginni Kalra, Dietician, Aakash Healthcare, "The pre-game meal can affect footballers before they play through changes in their energy, stamina, concentration and their ability to recover from a game, sports nutritionists have advised. A properly executed pre-match meal will ensure that players are energised for the whole of the 90 minutes and beyond."
The lifestyle of football demands players to run around a lot, run sprints, make rapid decisions, and be strong. To fulfil these requirements, it is necessary for players to have sufficient fuel in their body before they are on the field.
Expert say footballers depend on carbohydrates as their main source of energy. By ingesting the appropriate carb load prior to the game, you can ensure the body has the maximum amount of energy in a form it can use, known as Glycogen.
A balanced diet is recommended 3-4 hours prior to kick-off. Make sure that this meal is low in fat and fibers, but high in carbohydrates to make it easy to digest. Examples of pre match meals include:
These help to release and maintain energy levels to the child without causing them to feel bloated or uncomfortable during the game.
If there is a substantial time break between meal and match, players may eat a light snack 1-2 hours before kick-off. Popular choices include:
Foods that can have a detrimental effect and are generally not consumed on match-day. These include:
Foods can be suspected to disrupt the normal digestion process and result in bloating and make players feel slow on their feet.
A diary of a professional footballer's eating routine is meticulously constructed to make sure optimum performance. Prior to a game, players are encouraged to eat carbs, lean protein, and to drink healthy fluids and snack on anything easily digestible.
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