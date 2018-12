Winter is here, which means it’s going to start getting colder. ” Colder temperatures mean you burn more calories to stay warm,” says Pavithra N Raj, Chief Dietician, Columbia Asia Referral Hospital Yeshwanthpur. She lists out foods which you should include in your diet.

There are certain physiological changes which take place in your body:

Your blood flow reduces: Low temperatures cause your blood vessels and arteries to narrow, restricting blood flow and reducing oxygen to the heart.

Health conditions that worsen during winter:

• Psoriasis: Is a chronic inflammatory condition that primarily affects the skin, but which may also affect the fingernails, toenails and joints.

• Asthma: A respiratory condition that causes the airways in the body to constrict, limiting the amount of air getting in and out of the lungs.

• Arthritis: Known as inflammation of the joints, immense pain, swelling, inflammation and impaired movement of the joints.

• Heart attack and stroke: Restricting blood flow and reducing oxygen to the heart and nervous.

Foods that keep you warm during winter

• Turmeric: A pinch of turmeric boiled with milk and taken warm not only reduces inflammation in the body but also keeps the body hot from within due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

• Honey: It contains small quantities of antigens found in flowers and helps in building up immunity. Protects from a cough and cold.

• Ginger: Contains antioxidants that help build strong resistance. If taken daily in small quantities, it not only keeps the body warm but also cures mild fever, acidity, common cold, cough and aids digestion.

• Eggs: Eggs are in huge demand in winters because they are not just powerhouses of energy and are also filled with proteins and vitamins that help the body fight infection in winters.

• Garlic: Garlic not only controls blood pressure and ensures the proper flow of blood, but also keeps the body warm and energetic due to its anti-inflammatory properties.

• Pepper: Pepper with its antioxidant and anti-bacterial properties is a must have in winters. It cures cold, cough and sinusitis and can help you to stay warm during those cold months.

• Mustard: Has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and antiseptic properties. It is abundant in selenium, magnesium, zinc and manganese, and can amplify your beauty. Mustard oil can be applied all over the body before opting for a shower.

• Nutmeg: Nutmeg is mixed in mother’s milk and given to babies to keep them warm from within. It should be added in the amount recommended by your expert, in food during winters.

• Nuts: Nuts are a natural source of anti-oxidants and are rich in vitamins and minerals. Powdered nuts mixed with milk and honey can keep your body warm.

• Sesame or til: Infusions of sesame help cure chronic respiratory disorders like pneumonia, bronchitis and asthma. Sesame paste can cure dandruff as well.