Throbbing headache, nausea and blurred vision – you are right. Migraine has jeopardized everyday lives of many. Apart from screaming out in pain or tying our forehead tight with a piece of cloth or popping some pain killers, we cannot do much about it. Neither can medical science as there is no specific cure yet. A whopping 14.12% of the Indian population is affected with migraine, shows a study conducted by the Neurological Society of India.

In case you are wondering how to get rid of this headache, you got to be smart with your food selection and diet. Are you a chocolate lover or take alcohol too often? In that case it is time to restrain from having them as chocolate and alcohol are the two primary triggers of migraine, say experts. Here we are with a list of food that are migraine triggers according to the Migraine Research Foundation. Avoid having them to keep migraine at bay.

Bad news for chocolate freaks: If you suffer from migraine and cannot do away with chocolates, it is time to face withdrawal syndrome. You may have to give up chocolates to curb your migraine attacks as chocolate happens to be the second most common trigger for migraines after alcohol, as per the experts. It leads to migraine attacks in 22% of those suffering from regular migraine. Caffeine and beta-phenylethylamine present in chocolates are to be blamed for causing migraine.

Cut off red wine and beer: If you suffer from migraine, red wine and beer is a big no. They are migraine triggers for about 25% of those who get daily migraine, show studies. Alcohol, in general, is a potent factor leading to migraine attacks as it can cause dehydration.

Say no to monosodium glutamate (MSG): Any packaged and processed food and sauces like soya and pasta sauce containing MSG are severe migraine triggers for about 10% to 15% of those with migraine. MSG is a glutamic acid which is naturally present in our bodies and are also found in several food as an additive. Other preservatives may also cause migraine; hence, it is always better to keep away from preservatives.

Cured meats not so good for migraine: Avoid all kinds of cured meats like deli meats, ham, hot dogs and sausages that contain nitrates preservatives to hold colour and flavour. These nitrates end up releasing nitrate oxide into the blood dilating blood vessels in the brain and contributing to migraines.

Stay away from aged cheese: Tyramine present in aged cheeses can be directly linked to triggering migraines. It is formed when proteins breakdown due to food’s aging. Feta, blue cheese and parmesan are the aged cheeses containing higher tyramine and should be avoided by migraine patients.

Keep frozen foods at an arm’s length: Ice cream or slushies or any other frozen foods lead to throbbing pain in the head. That eventually takes shape of migraine if you gobble in cold food right after exercise or when your body is overheated.

Check on your salty tooth: Avoid salty foods, especially the processed ones with harmful preservatives. Consumption of excessive sodium can shoot up your blood pressure leading to headaches or migraines.

Chuck off pickled and fermented foods: If you want to reduce your migraine pain, it is time to omit pickled and fermented food from your diet. Pickles, kimchi, kombucha, pickled okra, pickled jalapenos contain high amounts of tyramine which obviously cause migraine.