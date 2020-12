Some people are prone to muscle and joint pain in winters. When the temperature drops, your muscles and joints get tighter, making them work much harder in winters. Soreness due to damage to the muscle tissue is a common problem while exercising during winters. Cold weather can also exacerbate arthritis pain. Here are some reasons why people feel more joint pain on cold, winter days. Also Read - Winter workout tips: Why your muscles and joints hurt more in cold weather?

Cold temperatures cause changes in the blood flow. Our body naturally reroutes some blood flow from our limbs to important organs, such as our heart and lungs to keep us warm. This can cause discomfort in the joints in some people.

Low temperatures can also make the fluid inside joints thicker, which could increase stiffness and pain.

Barometric pressure – or the pressure of the air drops in the winter and people with joint pain, especially arthritis, are sensitive these changes.

Deficiency of Vitamin D or sunshine vitamin can also increase inflammation and lead to body aches in winters.

Dehydration can also trigger joint pain.

Certain foods contain specific vitamins and minerals that can help minimize muscle and joint pain naturally. However, there are also foods out there that can increase pain and stiffness, by triggering inflammation in the body. Below are some foods you should avoid if you’re suffering from muscle and joint pain. Also Read - Do you suffer from pain in the joints? It may signal high uric acid in blood

Sugar

It is advisable to cut back on your sugar intake if you’re prone to muscle and joint pain in winters. Research has shown that excessive consumption of added sugar (such as sugar found in soda or used in coffee or tea) can worsen inflammatory conditions. Also Read - Ayurvedic treatment for osteoarthritis: Herbs that can help

You can pamper your sweet tooth with natural forms of sugar found in foods like fruits, milk, whole grains, and veggies.

Alcohol

Alcohol is a diuretic and it can dehydrate your cells. This can increase risk of muscle soreness, cramps, and potential strains. It can also interfere with blood flow and muscle recovery from injuries. Alcohol is also known to trigger inflammation in the body.

Caffeinated drinks

Drinking too much caffeinated drinks such as colas, coffees and teas can increase loss of calcium in the urine. Some studies link caffeine consumption with reduced bone mass and increased fracture risk. In addition, coffee may increase inflammation in some people.

Salt

Excess consumption of salt can disturb the balance of other key electrolytes and minerals in the body which support the proper functioning of the muscles and joints. Consuming too much salt may also lead to dehydration, which is also a trigger for joint pain.

Fast foods

The cheap vegetable oils used in fried and fast food options may increase inflammation which in turn can increase your joint and muscle pain. Plus eating fatty foods can contribute to weight gain, which will put added pressure on your joints.

Red meat and dairy products

Eat less red meat, dairy products and eggs to reduce your intake of saturated animal fats. Excessive consumption of these foods can contribute to a build-up of arachidonic acid which is inflammatory and can worsen your joint pain.

Processed foods

Limit foods that have been more processed as they have no nutrients to offer, and can promote inflammation, which can aggravate your achy joints. Avoid refined carbs like white, flour baked goods, white rice, white bread and any sources of refined sugar.