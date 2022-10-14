Foods For Cancer Patients: 7 Foods To Eat During Chemotherapy

Foods For Cancer Patients: 7 Foods To Eat During Chemotherapy

If you are on your cancer treatment journey, then you must add these foods to your diet in order to recover fast.

Cancer is a condition in which the cells in the body start to grow uncontrollably, leading to the formation of tumours, which can further lead to cancer. One of the leading treatment options for various types of cancer is chemotherapy. This procedure includes radiation which is sued to burn the cancer cells and stop them from growing or developing further. Therefore, it is important to make ensure the diet of the patient who is undergoing chemotherapy. A balanced diet during cancer treatment helps in keeping the body functioning optimally. Take a look at 7 such foods that you should add to your diet when undergoing chemotherapy.

Foods That You Can Consume During Chemotherapy

If you are on your cancer treatment journey, then you must add these foods to your diet in order to recover fast:

Oatmeal

Oatmeals come packed with several important nutrients such as carbs, protein, and antioxidants, as well as more healthy fats than most grains. You can also add seasonal fruits to enhance the taste and nutritional levels of this meal.

Avocado

This amazing fruit comes packed with several nutrients. This creamy, green fruit is particularly high in healthy monounsaturated fat, which can help lower LDL (bad) cholesterol while raising HDL (good) cholesterol.

Eggs

One of the most common side effects of chemotherapy is fatigue. According to the experts, eating eggs can helps fight tiredness due to their generous supply of protein and fats nearly 6 grams of protein and 4 grams of fat in a single medium-sized egg (44 grams).

Nuts And Dry Fruits

One of the best snacks and good options for giving the body the required amount of nutrients that it requires is by adding a handful of nuts and dry fruits to your diet.

You may like to read

Pumpkin Seeds

Pumpkin seeds are rich in fats, protein, and antioxidants like vitamin E, which can help fight inflammation. Therefore, it is advisable for doctors to consume pumpkin seeds while you are on chemotherapy.

Fish

Fish are rich in Omega-3s and protein. According to the experts, at least two servings of fish are recommended per week when you are in chemotherapy.

Homemade Smoothies

Smoothies are made with seasonal fruits, seeds and what not. All you need to do is take a blender, and add the fruits and greens available in your refrigerator and the required amount of milk so that blending the fruits and vegetables becomes easy.