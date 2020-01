White bread is made with refined flour. Here, the germ and bran of the grain are removed. This strips it of fiber, vitamins and minerals. @Shutterstock

Refined carbs are bad for health. A study at New York University says that the type of carbohydrate-containing foods you consume can impact your cancer risk. Researchers say that healthy carbohydrate sources, such as legumes, tend to protect us from cancer, but non-healthy ones, such as fast foods and sugary beverages, seem to increase the risk of certain cancers. They also say that eating foods with a higher glycemic load was associated with an 88 per cent higher prostate cancer risk. Refined carbs have a higher glycemic load.

Another study at Columbia University Medical Center says that a diet high in refined carbohydrates may lead to an increased risk for new-onset depression in postmenopausal women. The American Journal of Clinical Nutrition published this study. Researchers also say that consumption of carbohydrates increases blood sugar levels to varying degrees, depending on the type of food ingested. The more highly refined the carbohydrate, the higher its score on the glycemic index (GI) scale.

In light of these findings, it is necessary to curb your intake of refined carbs. For this purpose, we reveal some healthy alternative to commonly consumed food items that are made with refined carbs.

Have whole grain bread instead of white bread

White bread is made with refined flour. Here, the germ and bran of the grain are removed. This strips it of fiber, vitamins and minerals. Hence, instead of white bread opt for whole grain breads. These are wholesome and comes packed with all the essential nutrients fount naturally in wheat. It will also help you to avoid eight gain.

Have brown rice instead of white rice

Here, the same logic applies. White rice is polished and refined. Its nutrients are stripped away during the milling process. It comes loaded with calories and carbs. brown rice is the raw unpolished version. It has a high fiber, vitamins and minerals content than white rice.

Have sweet fruits instead of white sugar

Do you have a sweet tooth? You can satisfy your cravings by adding sweet fruits to your diet. Or you may have honey. This is much better than having refined sugar, which comes laden with calories and unhealthy carbs. This will also keep your blood sugar levels under control and also help you maintain your weight.