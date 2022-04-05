Food For Bones: Add This Delicious Fruit In Your Diet To Reduce Osteoporosis Risk

Food For Bones: Add This Delicious Fruit To Your Diet To Reduce Osteoporosis Risk

Osteoporosis is a problem that leads to low bone density. A study has found that adding prunes to your diet can help you manage the symptoms of the disease.

As you age, your body starts showing signs of ageing like vision problems, breathing issues and weak bones. A sedentary lifestyle is one of the leading factors that lead to early bone density loss. The condition is known as osteoporosis. It is a health problem that causes weak bones and persistent aches. Your bones will become weak or brittle, and your everyday routine will be disrupted. Even basic actions like coughing or bending over can cause pain. Osteoporosis, if left untreated, can lead to fractures that take too long to heal.

There are many factors that lead to osteoporosis like family history, diet, and calcium deficiency. While medication and care can help manage the symptoms of osteoporosis, diet also plays an important role. Many fruits are beneficial for people suffering from osteoporosis, prunes are one such fruit.

Prunes For Osteoporosis

Prunes are dried plums that are high in fibre, antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals that help reduce the risk of many health benefits. They are also low in calories. Studies have found that they may reduce the risk of many chronic diseases, including osteoporosis.

The study on postmenopausal people presented at the American Physiological Society noted that eating prunes every day may help those at risk of osteoporosis. Menopausal women have reduced oestrogen levels, which causes inflammation in the body and contributes to bone loss. A prior study also found that polyphenols found in prunes promote lower levels of oxidative stress and inflammation in a kind of bone cell called osteoclasts in a prior study.

Another Aging research review found that consumption reduces the risk of debilitating bone conditions called osteoporosis.

Some Other Tips That Are Good For Your Bones

While eating prunes could be your first step towards healthy bones, there are some other things you can do to mitigate the risk of osteoporosis:

Load up on calcium and vitamin D

Several studies have shown that calcium builds strong bones and vitamin D helps the body absorb more calcium. This is the reason why postmenopausal women are recommended to include more calcium and vitamin D in their diet.

Exercise daily

Calcium supplements and osteoporosis drugs help prevent bone loss, allowing the bone to heal and regenerate itself. However, to regenerate bone, the body needs encouragement. The skeleton must be stressed to strengthen. As a result, exercise is critical for greater bone health.

Cut back on smoking

Alcohol in excess can lead to bone loss, and nicotine in cigarettes can also contribute to the problem. If you have been consuming both in excess, then the combined bone loss will be doubled. So, it is better to cut back the risk by reducing the intake of nicotine and alcohol.

Get a bone density test

The only way to establish the amount of your bone loss is to have a bone mineral density test (BMD). The frequency with which you should have a bone density test will be determined by your doctor. If you're taking osteoporosis medications or have certain risk factors, you may need a test every six months. Talk to your doctor to know how often you need testing.