Food And Nutrition During Monsoons: The Do & Don’ts

As the rainy season affects the immune system of our body, it is very important to be extra careful about what we eat and drink during this season.

Monsoon in India has finally arrived to provide a respite from the scorching heat. But monsoon rains also bring an increased risk of various allergies, digestive problems and water-borne diseases. Also, the food gets easily infested by harmful viruses and bacteria which on reaching inside the human body can cause various disease like, indigestion, diarrhoea and jaundice.

Poor sanitation is a major factor that can cause diseases like typhoid. Unhygienic street food, cooked in low quality oil and drinking contaminated water can increase stomach-related problems. Cholera, diarrhoea are the most common diseases in this season which come with symptoms like chills, muscle pain, fever, headache, nausea, weakness, and others. The unhygienic and contaminated food can harm your liver and cause jaundice. Gastro-intestinal infections, gastroenteritis, and vomiting are some of the other common problems.

The human gut microbiota (GM) is also a complex, dynamic, and spatially heterogeneous ecosystem inhabited by a myriad of microorganisms interacting with each other and with the human host, including bacteria, fungi, archaea, and viruses. The gut microbiome has implicated a host of chronic diseases ranging from gastrointestinal inflammatory and metabolic diseases to neurological, cardiovascular, respiratory illnesses, and even cancers.

The Prevention

As the rainy season affects the immune system of our body, it is very important to be extra careful about what we eat and drink during this season. The lower immune system is one of the main reasons various common monsoon diseases find their way in our body. A healthy diet is a key to good health:

Avoid drinking contaminated water as it will lead to digestion related diseases like diarrhoea, gastroenteritis, etc.

Limit consumption of sour foods like tamarind and pickles as they retain water, thereby making the body bloated and encouraging weight gain.

Consumption of cut fruits should be avoided as it will pave the way for various kinds of bacterial infections, owing to the wet environment they are exposed to.

Deep fried foods should be avoided as it can lead to stomach pains and other gastronomic issues.

Consumption of fizzy drinks should be avoided as it will weaken the digestive system and reduce the minerals.

The Treatment

Though monsoon comes with many health-related risks, there are some easy tips to make sure you enjoy the rainy season to the fullest. Adding nutritional foods, avoiding junk and maintaining an active lifestyle can bring drastic changes to your overall health. Here are few simple diet tips you can follow to stay healthy in the rainy season:

Eat nutritional fruits and vegetables: Eating clean, safe seasonal fruits like apples, pomegranates, bananas, and cucumbers can give the essential nutrients to build immunity and protect against diseases. Include items like bitter gourd, jamun, peaches, papaya, plum, bottle gourd, etc. These food items are a great source of vitamin A, C, fibres and antioxidants, and can help you maintain good energy levels throughout the day.

Consume plenty of fluids: Drinking plenty of boiled, safe water can boost immunity and keep hydrated throughout the day. It makes the skin look better and flushes out harmful toxins out of the body. Consumption of Kadha, herbal tea, soups, and other healthy mixes, juices, buttermilk, etc., can improve body's digestion, detoxify and boost immunity against diseases.

Eat light food: The gut health is weak in the rainy season and to avoid any gut-related health problems, it is important to consider eating light, easily digestible foods. Eating home-cooked meals such as dal, rice, porridge, khichdi, soup, etc. can help you maintain a healthy digestive system. Adding easily available items such as corn, baked potatoes, sweet potatoes, unsalted nuts, plain yogurt, chickpea, oats, etc. can help satiate hunger pangs and add some nutrients as well.

Adding probiotics: Probiotics are beneficial microorganisms that help in a healthy digestive system. Addition of probiotics in the diet such as buttermilk, yogurt, etc. will help in fighting diseases and maintain a healthy gut.

Add spices, herbs, and nuts with medicinal benefits to your diet: There are spices and herbs which carry many medicinal benefits and come with anti-inflammatory, anti-fungal, anti-viral, anti-bacterial, and immunity boosting properties. Items like turmeric, tulsi, ginger, garlic, cinnamon, cardamom etc., boost the immunity system and strengthen the body against the pathogens. There are many nuts and seeds which are rich in nutrients like healthy fats, minerals, vitamins and antioxidants.

Adopt healthy practices: Apart from maintaining a healthy diet, it is important to regularly washing your hands, keeping food in airtight containers, using clean, dry spoons for spices, properly cleaning kitchen utensils and related items, maintaining a clean kitchen and discarding waste items are some of the very simple yet effective practices that can result in the well-being of your family this season.

Adopt hand hygiene and healthy cooking practices: It is important to wash hands and fruits and vegetables before consuming them. Any type of blemish and cuts should be avoided while purchasing the food. Also, all the fruits and vegetables should be stored at right temperature so any to avoid any bacterial or fungal growth.

A healthy digestive system can help the body keeping away from various health ailments. During any seasonal change the immunity is lowered in response to adapting to the atmospheric changes. Hence, it becomes essential to take care of our digestive health during monsoon. In addition to this, adopting basic practices for maintaining a good hygiene remains to be an unsaid necessary.

The article is contributed by Dr Kajal Pandya Yeptho, Indraprastha Apollo Hospital, New Delhi.