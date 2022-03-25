Following A Keto Diet? 5 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid To Lose Weight

Following A Keto Diet? 5 Common Mistakes You Should Avoid To Lose Weight

Keto diet is a famous diet people follow to keep their weight and overall health in check. But are you doing it right? Here are the common keto diet mistakes and how to avoid them.

Every year millions of people around the world look for ways to lose weight in one way or another. But weight loss isn't the only factor motivating people to go for healthy diets. Many have realized the importance of maintaining your health and reducing your risk of diseases through eating a healthy diet. This is where Keto comes in.

The Keto diet is one of the most famous diets around the world. According to research, a ketogenic diet can help you lose weight faster than conventional diets. Many proponents claim that eating super-low carbs increases their energy and allows them to think more clearly. Giving this popular eating pattern can benefit you but only if you are doing right. But is that sufficient?

What Is Keto Diet?

The ketogenic diet is a low-carb, high-fat diet that resembles the Atkins and low-carb diets in many ways. It entails substantially lowering carbohydrate intake and substituting fat. This decrease in carbs causes your body to enter a metabolic state known as ketosis.

Your body becomes very effective at burning fat for energy when this happens. It also causes fat to be converted to ketones in the liver, which can be used to provide energy to the brain. Ketogenic diets can lower blood sugar and insulin levels significantly. This, combined with the increased ketones, offers several health advantages.

Ms Apoorva Gururaj, Founder & CEO, Foodio.Fit explains, "A ketogenic diet helps in reducing weight in an easier and faster way. Keto diet is simple but to be successful in modern society requires more strategy, otherwise, Keto mistakes are destined to happen."

Common Mistakes People Make When They Are Following A Keto Diet

A keto diet can go wrong in a variety of ways, and when it does, you may experience some unpleasant side effects. To avoid complications, you must know the mistakes that you should not be making. Following are the most common mistakes that can happen while taking the Keto diet, according to Dr Gururaj:

You may like to read

1) Too Many Carbs

The Keto diet works on the fundamental principle of keeping carbohydrates as low, below 5-10 per cent that should only come from the green salad. There are many foods in which a high amount of carbohydrates is present, and we are unaware of it. For example, in salad dressings, soups and sauces. If these carbs exceed 10 per cent of your daily calories, the metabolism machinery won't adjust to the fat-burning mode. Before eating any food, read the labels and product descriptions carefully to avoid such mistakes.

2) Consuming Dairy Products

Dairy products are not good for the Keto diet. It's a myth that every milk product contains high fat and low carbohydrates. Consider checking in detail every dairy product and you will realize that it was another way around. It is strictly not compatible with Keto Diets. If you do not keep a track of the dairy products you are consuming, you may end up overeating. Also, many people have difficulties digesting milk sugar and milk protein.

3) Quality and Quantity of Fats

The quality of the fat that we are taking in is very important. While you should be eating certain fats on the keto diet, not all fats are created equal. Keto Diet works with good quality fat. A typical keto diet is high in fat, and most individuals are afraid of gaining weight by eating too much fat due to the widespread idea that fat makes you fat. But since you are limiting your carb intake, it is crucial to take in more fat. Not eating the right amount of fat may impair your hormone function and metabolism. Due to a lack of micro and macronutrients, you will feel lethargic even if you eat well. It's also crucial to consume the correct kind of fat. Include animal fats, olive oil, and monounsaturated fats in your diet.

4) Low water consumption

Drinking more water while on the keto diet can help you to lose weight more quickly! This is because fats, proteins, and carbohydrates all require different processes to be performed by the body to be successfully broken down into the digestive tract. With tweaks to your regular eating habits, the ketogenic diet will shed your excess body weight by burning stored fat rather than glucose. Lack of water in your body will lead to dehydration and other serious circumstances. Hence, to avoid such situations one has to stay hydrated and drink enough water so that the Keto diet can perform efficiently.

5) Failing to do Meal Prep

Always prepare your diet plan! One should be disciplined and focused to gain a healthy body. List out all the kinds of foods that you can intake and remove all the food products that can affect your diet. Start by familiarizing yourself with food labels and checking the grams of fat, carbs, and fibre to determine how your favourite foods can fit into your diet. It's also a good idea to plan your meals ahead of time so you can save time during the week. When you're short on time, consider healthy frozen keto meals.

Word From The Expert

There are many other 'not to do things that have to be followed properly. Keto Diets are very beneficial if an individual follows them and has patience. The results can be seen in a short duration if you are extra careful with the kind of foods that you eat. A ketogenic diet is helpful to people who are looking to improve their metabolic health or reduce weight. Many theories are attached to the intake of Keto diets, and proper guidance and planning are necessary to get the desired healthy body. Do talk to your nutritionist or healthcare provider before you start on it and get familiarized.