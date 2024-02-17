Follow This Checklist To Arrest Thyroid-Induced Hair Loss

Protein helps with hair fall problems and promotes hair regrowth. (Photo: Freepik)

Both hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism have adverse effects on the body. The symptoms and signs of the condition can vary from person-to-person depending on the severity and type.

Hair fall and loss of hair volume is a classic symptom of thyroid-related issues. Thyroid is a tiny butterfly-shaped gland located at the base of the neck. It releases hormones that assist in regulating and controlling the body's metabolism, along with performing other essential functions pertaining to health. In thyroid disorder, the gland is unable to produce the right amount of hormones, which leads to complications like elevated heartbeat, unexplained weight loss or weight gain, nervousness, inability to endure cold temperatures, and hair fall.

According to nutritionist and dietitian Garima, hair loss in hypothyroidism is the most common problem in people. "You can easily control your hair fall without many supplements, by following a wholesome and nutritious diet," she said in a post on Instagram. The expert added that there are primarily three nutrients that you must add to your diet to control thyroid-induced hair fall.

The first one is iron. "Due to the hormonal imbalance in thyroid, the iron stores in the body get depleted. Add plenty of green, leafy vegetables to your diet, along with black raisins, whole legumes and grains, quinoa, etc. Along with these foods, consume vitamin C-rich foods like amla, lemon, and curry leaves to increase the absorption of iron in the body," said the nutritionist.

The second nutrient is biotin. According to the expert, generally there is no deficiency of biotin in the body, but in case one is suffering from thyroid disorder, they should be careful about biotin content, and add egg yolk, sweet potatoes, and nuts and seeds to their diet.

The third important nutrient is protein, which helps with hair fall problems and promotes hair regrowth. Include dairy products like milk, curd, paneer in your diet. And in case you are not able to meet the protein demand, you may even consume supplements, Garima said.

She added that there are some other things, too, which you need to take care for the sake of your hair:

Get thyroid medications right and be regular with your meds; consult a doctor for it.

Eat a wholesome well-rounded diet.

Address underlying nutritional deficiencies.

Use the best possible hair care routine that suits your hair.

Symptoms of thyroid disease

Extreme fatigue

Forgetfulness and confusion in thought process

Feeling cold all the time

Repeated bouts of constipation

Dry skin

Bloating or fluid retention in the body

Stiffness in joints and muscles along with aches and pains

Excessive or prolonged menstrual bleeding

Depression

