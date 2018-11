This is that time of the year when the whole family comes together and celebrates that togetherness with music, games and good food. So, your fitness regime will go for a toss and you will tend to go overboard on fried foods, sweets and snacks, which can lead to indigestion, bloating, gas and other gut issues. But, you shouldn’t worry now as Jaee Khamkar, Dietician, Fortis Hospital, Kalyan, will tell you how to get rid of indigestion.

Portion control is key: Khamkar says, “You should make sure that you have small and frequent meals which will prevent overeating. Regulate your portion size and don’t eat sweets or fried foods in large amounts. You should eat in a smaller plate which will prevent you from binge eating. Hence, you won’t suffer from indigestion.”

Khamkar says, “You should make sure that you have small and frequent meals which will prevent overeating. Regulate your portion size and don’t eat sweets or fried foods in large amounts. You should eat in a smaller plate which will prevent you from binge eating. Hence, you won’t suffer from indigestion.” You should choose the right foods: See to it that you eat moderately. “You will have to learn to make smart choices and opt for those foods or make foods using nuts, fruits and other healthy ingredients like flax seeds and so on. If you are craving for sweets then just have a small portion of it instead of eating an entire piece. Cut down on namkeens as they are loaded with salt. Say no to bakarvadi, chakli, shevai, kachori and carbonated beverages, hard drinks, synthetic syrups and sugary drinks. Instead of that, go for roasted, steamed, boiled and grilled food items. Have soups, salad or raita, before your meal to avoid overeating. Add probiotics like curd, buttermilk and yoghurt to tackle indigestion,” says Khamkar.

See to it that you eat moderately. “You will have to learn to make smart choices and opt for those foods or make foods using nuts, fruits and other healthy ingredients like flax seeds and so on. If you are craving for sweets then just have a small portion of it instead of eating an entire piece. Cut down on namkeens as they are loaded with salt. Say no to bakarvadi, chakli, shevai, kachori and carbonated beverages, hard drinks, synthetic syrups and sugary drinks. Instead of that, go for roasted, steamed, boiled and grilled food items. Have soups, salad or raita, before your meal to avoid overeating. Add probiotics like curd, buttermilk and yoghurt to tackle indigestion,” says Khamkar. You should drink a lot of water: “Staying hydrated can help you to increase your satiety, suppress your hunger and can prevent overeating,” explains Khamkar. Drinking a lot of water can also help you to eliminate toxins from your body and enhance your digestion process.