What you eat has a major impact on your overall health. It can in fact make or break your health. This is a fact that is proven by numerous studies. Now a new study from the Centre for Brain Health and the Division of Neurology in the UBC Faculty of Medicine says that there may be a strong association between the Mediterranean-DASH Intervention for Neurodegenerative Delay diet (MIND diet) and later onset of Parkinson's disease (PD). Many earlier studies had already established its positive association with Alzheimer's and dementia and this is the first study to specifically look into the