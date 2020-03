Following a vegetarian diet will boost your heart health. But you have to choose the right plant-based foods for this. @Shutterstock

According to a recent study at the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, Baltimore, Maryland, diets higher in plant foods and lower in animal foods were linked with lower risk of cardiovascular disease and death. Researchers say that eating mostly plant-based foods and fewer animal-based foods may lead to better heart health. A person following this kind of diet will also have a lower risk of dying from a heart attack, stroke or other cardiovascular disease. The Journal of the American Heart Association, the Open Access Journal of the American Heart Association/American Stroke Association published this study. Many experts say that a plant-based diet is the best if you want a health boost. Besides weigh loss, you can also bring down your risk of many other health complications. Let us take a look at a few of them.

It reduces your risk of hypertension

The consumption of meat, especially red meat, significantly increases your risk of high blood pressure and the associated complications of heart disease and stroke. But if you switch to a plant-based diet, this risk can come down. In fact, a study in the Journal of Hypertension says that if you are a vegetarian, you have a 34 per cent lower risk of developing hypertension as compared to non-vegetarians.

It boosts heart-health

Following a vegetarian diet will boost your heart health. But you have to choose the right plant-based foods for this. Include a lot of whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables and healthy oils in your diet. These foods are good for your heart. But be sure to avoid unhealthy plant-based foods like refined grains.

It will bring down your risk of diabetes

A plant-based diet is very good if you want to lose weight. And, if you lose weight, your risk of diabetes also comes down significantly.

It lowers your risk of cancer

The American Institute for Cancer Research says a plant-based diet will provide you with cancer-protective nutrients. Fruits, vegetables, grains, nuts and seeds are rich sources of fiber, vitamins, minerals and phytochemicals. These nutrients reduce your risk for certain cancers by almost 10 per cent.